Horse euthanized after fracturing leg in chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede

B.C. animal rights group says that 60 horses have died in the event since 1986

Calgary Stampede organizers confirmed in a news release Thursday morning that an outriding horse had to be euthanized after it fractured a leg during a race Wednesday.

Organizers said that the type of injury was “known in racing horses, and is not unique to chuckwagon racing.”

The Vancouver Humane Society is calling for a pause to chuckwagon racing after a horse was killed during the Calgary Stampede Wednesday.

But the humane society said that the Stampede should suspend the race and bring in a panel of independent experts to “determine if it can be made safer.”

Spokesperson Peter Fricker called on sponsors to pull out until the panel is set up, citing the more than 60 chuckwagon horses the society says have died at the Calgary Stampede since 1986.

“Nearly every year horses die in this race, which clearly puts them at undue risk of injury and death,” said Fricker.

“The Stampede has failed to stop horses dying and the public should let them know this is unacceptable.”

Ahead of the 2017 Chilliwack Fair the society took aim at tie-down roping and steer wresting at the annual rodeo, events the Society called “inhumane,” at the time.

