Red Deer’s Abra Atkison (right) is the co-host for Outpost Magazine’s Thailand web-series Tan Your Mind. Episodes are expected to start being released later this month. (Photo contributed by Outpost Magazine)

Hosting web-series overseas a life-changing experience for Red Deer woman

Abra Atkison travelled to Thailand late last year to host Outpost Magazine’s Tan Your Mind 2

A Red Deer woman says flying to Thailand to star in a web series was a life-changing experience.

Abra Atkison, 32, is a co-host of the upcoming Outpost Magazine series Tan Your Mind, with episodes releasing bi-weekly beginning at the end of this month.

“The trip was so amazing. There were so many different things we did – we were always moving,” said Atkison.

The Red Deeer resident, alongside the show’s producer, cameraman and fellow co-host Jess Abran, went to Thailand for 19 days in November.

They snorkelled, hiked through a jungle, travelled to a winery and even meditated with Buddhist monks.

“We got to go places some tourists don’t get to go, and we had backstage passes for some festivals. It felt like we were celebrities,” said Atkison.

One day they drove eight hours through a jungle to a small village, where they met families, went in their huts, ate dinner, and spent the night.

“That’s not the kind of thing you always get to see as a tourist … and seeing the real Thailand was big,” she said.

Children at one of the villages Atkison visited had never seen westerners before, she said. She was the first blonde person they had laid eyes on.

Spending an entire vacation on camera and constantly moving was a bit of a challenge, Atkison added.

“You have to tell the audience how you’re feeling, and what you’re seeing in the moment and sometimes it’s hard to describe.

“There was one day it was hot out, we had been filming all day. We were so tired, so dehydrated, and we were shooting our last scene. Then the camera guys asks us to talk about where we were and we had no idea,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Atkison said she would do it again in a heartbeat.

“I can’t wait to share it with everybody because just describing it doesn’t do it justice.”

Atkison said she hopes to return to Thailand in the future with her husband Brad.

To read Atkison’s blog posts and view the web series see www.tanyourmind.com.

Previous story
Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

Just Posted

Veterans’ Park barrier key to pedestrian safety, says Red Deer traffic engineer

The recently roughed-up concrete barrier in front of Veterans’ Park has seen… Continue reading

Man accused of home invasion in court

Victim was shot and cut with machete in September 2017 attack

Suspect accused of fleeing police in court

RCMP fired shots twice while trying to arrest three suspects in October 2017 chase

Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Action needed on community-based care and equity for Red Deer Hospital

Liberal MLA David Swann weighs in on Red Deer hospital

WATCH: Rebels play floor hockey with Annie L. Gaetz students

The Rebels may be on a losing streak but they were definitely… Continue reading

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

This robotic maid takes us one step closer to ‘The Jetsons’

Imagine this: You’re rushing to get ready for work — juggling emails,… Continue reading

Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are… Continue reading

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month