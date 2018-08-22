File photo

Hot, dry summers may have led to increase in homeless camps in Red Deer

“We have seen lot of camps this summer”

Soaring temperatures may have led to an increase in homeless camps in Red Deer this summer.

Tricia Hercina, Red Deer acting social planning manager, said although numbers won’t be available until the end of September, there seems to be an increase in the number of camps because of the warm temperatures.

“We have seen lots camps this summer,” said Hercina. “And we have people housed and some people connected to support services.”

Once camps are reported, outreach workers and municipal police officers reach out to those sleeping rough offering them support, services and ensuring safety for everyone.

Red Deer’s 10-year action plan to end homelessness expires this year.

Hercina said the city will consult with the community to form a new community plan by the end of the year.

Statistics released by the city around July show there were 144 people experiencing homelessness when the city conducted its point-in-time count on April 11. That number was down from 149 people in 2016.

On April 11, seven municipalities in Alberta conducted a point-in-time homeless count. It was the third time this type of count was co-ordinated provincially and the first time Alberta was part of the nationally co-ordinated count.

Province-wide, the point-in-time found there were 5,735 people experiencing homelessness at the time of the count. Of those 2,834 people (49 per cent) were provisionally accommodated, 2,671 people (47 per cent) were emergency sheltered, 66 people (one per cent) were unknown and 164 people (three per cent) were unsecured.

While 85 per cent of those experiencing homelessness province-wide were from either Edmonton or Calgary, 15 per cent came from the remaining municipalities including Red Deer. Men made up 72 per cent of those experiencing homeless while women were 28 per cent.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
