Red Deer house fire deemed suspicious

A house fire in Normandeau that caused $250,000 in damage early Sunday morning was ruled suspicious in nature and the investigation has been turned over to police.

Tim Kivell, assistant fire marshal with Red Deer Emergency Services, said fire crews were alerted to the blaze at 5333 76th street at 2:16 a.m. and arrived to find lots of smoke and flames coming from the rear of the single family bi-level home.

He said the fire started in the washroom on the top floor.

“The fire was confined to the lower level washroom and upstairs washroom, but it burned through the roof,” Kivell said on Monday.

“The house is more than likely going to be demolished.”

No one was at home at the time of the fire which was reported by a nearby neighbour.

On Saturday, firefighters were called out at 10:50 p.m. to a vehicle fire in a north end industrial and commercial area.

Kivell said the cab of a street sweeper, located in a rear parking lot at 7860 49th Ave., was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

He said fire was confined to the cab and engine of the privately owned street sweeper. Damage was estimated at about $30,000.

“We did an investigation and there’s too much damage to the cab/engine compartment to determine the actual cause of the fire.”



