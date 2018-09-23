Penhold Fire Department were called to a house fire on Friday. (File photo by Advocate staff) Penhold Fire Department were called to a house fire on Friday. (Photo contributed)

A house fire in Penhold caused about $30,000 on Friday.

Penhold Fire Department said crews were called at about 3 p.m. to Bouteiller Close and found smoke coming from a single family home.

The fire was in the basement near the furnace and water heater.

“We initiated an aggressive interior fire attack and crews had the fire under control very quickly,” said acting fire chief Lt. Quinlan Parson.

Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast said the home owner had left for about 15 minutes and came back to find smoke coming from his house and called 911.

The fire remains under investigation.



