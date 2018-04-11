Cory Gray (in blue) personally thanked the fire-medics who put out a fire in his north Red Deer home on Wednesday afternoon.

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

A home that a young couple had just moved into days ago was damaged in a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Cory Gray arrived home with his 18-month-old daughter on Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m. when he was confronted with a wall of smoke as he opened the door at his house at 59th Avenue and 71st Street.

“I threw my baby in my lap in my Jeep and reversed and called 911,” said Gray, whose wife Stefanie Couture also soon arrived.

All three, and the family cat, are safe.

Gray said Red Deer Emergency Services arrived within minutes and soon extinguished the fire, which appears to have started in the basement. Gray said he has no idea what may have caused the blaze.

Caleb Rosenthal was nearby when he saw smoke pouring out of the home.

“There was quite a bit of smoke. It was dark smoke,” he said. “It was under control very quickly.”

Rosenthal and a friend comforted the homeowners as they waited outside.

Platoon Chief Gary Engebretson said the fire call came in at 1:08 p.m.

“Our trucks arrived on the scene shortly after that and we had the fire knocked down at 13:21 (1:21 p.m.),” said Engebretson. Fire-medics searched the home and confirmed there was no one inside by 1:25 p.m.

“(The fire) appeared to start down in the basement. They had just moved in and had all of their stuff stored in the basement.”

Three engine companies, a ladder company, ambulance and command vehicle responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.

 

Firefighters on scene at a Red Deer house fire at 59 Avenue and 71 Street. (Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff)

Firefighters on scene at a Red Deer house fire at 59 Avenue and 71 Street. (Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff) Firefighters on scene at a Red Deer house fire at 59 Avenue and 71 Street. (Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff)

Firefighters on scene at a Red Deer house fire at 59 Avenue and 71 Street. (Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff)

Previous story
New elevator, makerspace coming to Red Deer’s downtown library
Next story
County of Wetaskiwin residents hit the jackpot

Just Posted

Changes have already been implemented after suicide at Centennial Centre in Ponoka: AHS

Policy changes have already been made at the Centennial Centre in Ponoka… Continue reading

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

New elevator, makerspace coming to Red Deer’s downtown library

Red Deer MP Earl Dreeshen presents $50,000 of federal funding

Trailer pulled from family flick screenings in B.C. after dad complains

LANGLEY, B.C. — A father is calling on theatres to ensure that… Continue reading

UPDATE: School bus collides with pickup truck near Sylvan Lake

No injuries to the driver and eight children. Pickup driver taken to hospital with unknown injuries

WATCH: Green cart progam officially launched in Red Deer

Less methane gas creation in the landfill is one benefit

UPDATED: Karl Subban inspires RDC athletes

Kings and Queens scholarship breakfast held

Athlete leadership scholarships recipients announced

Annual RDC scholarship breakfast held

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

Police identify three more sets of remains in Bruce McArthur investigation

TORONTO — Police have identified the remains of more men suspected to… Continue reading

A new study shows what many of us already believe: Dogs are good for kids

I like to think I have a great relationship with my children.… Continue reading

Zuckerberg: regulation of social media firms is ‘inevitable’

WASHINGTON — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel Wednesday… Continue reading

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Winnipeg airport to avoid mishap with aircraft

WINNIPEG — A frightened rescue dog that escaped from a plane and… Continue reading

Accused appeared ‘calm’ after alleged killing, amputation: paramedics

HALIFAX — Paramedics have testified that Nicholas Butcher appeared “calm” as they… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month