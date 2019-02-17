(Advocate file photo).

House in Calgary destroyed in fire following apparent explosion, officials say

CALGARY — A house was destroyed when a fire broke out following an apparent explosion in Calgary early Sunday morning, officials said, noting that several hours later firefighters were still unable to enter the building to check if anyone was home at the time.

More than 25 people — some several blocks away from the house — called 911 to report hearing a loud bang at about 4:20 a.m., said fire services spokeswoman Carol Henke.

“One caller stated that they heard a loud bang and saw smoke and flames coming from a house across the street,” she said. “Another caller said they heard a bang and glass shattering, flames visible from the second floor of a single-family home.”

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames, she said, noting that the fire was already starting to spread to neighbouring properties.

“It’s just too dangerous to go inside, so at this point we don’t know if there are any injuries or worse,” she said.

The flames destroyed the house where the apparent explosion happened, she said, adding that part of the roof had reportedly been blown off.

“We’re not just talking about damage as a result of an explosion here, but fire as well,” she said.

People were evacuated from five nearby homes, Henke said, adding that by 8 a.m. residents from four of those houses were allowed to return.

In addition to the home where the blast originated, one other home was badly damaged, Henke said.

“That will not be reoccupied any time soon,” she said.

Several other homes suffered less serious damage — melted siding and blown-out windows.

Previous story
Red Deer gymnast hopes to flip his way to a personal best
Next story
Jason Kenney pledges education revamp if UCP wins power in Alberta

Just Posted

House in Calgary destroyed in fire following apparent explosion, officials say

CALGARY — A house was destroyed when a fire broke out following… Continue reading

Alberta missionaries among the Canadians heading home from riot-stricken Haiti

MONTREAL — A group of Canadian missionaries who were trapped in Haiti… Continue reading

Walk Off the Earth and Busty and the Bass perform at a free Games concert in downtown Red Deer tonight

Show is in heated tent off Celebration Plaza at 6:30 p.m.

Jason Kenney pledges education revamp if UCP wins power in Alberta

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says if his United Conservative… Continue reading

400-plus vehicles written off since acid spill on B.C. highway last year: ICBC

TRAIL, B.C. — British Columbia’s public auto insurer says about 450 vehicles… Continue reading

VIDEO: Community ‘comes together’ at opening ceremonies

The nation will focus its eyes on Red Deer for the next… Continue reading

South African activists try to protect endangered pangolins

JOHANNESBURG — As World Pangolin Day is marked around the globe, Saturday,… Continue reading

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt, B.C.

Greg and Gerry Latham spent Friday morning scrambling to pack up family… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual assault: British newspaper

LONDON — A British newspaper says police in London are investigating an… Continue reading

Graham: U.S. should be stronger on Canadians detained in China

MUNICH — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday the response by the… Continue reading

Conservative leaders to attend pro-pipeline rally in Saskatchewan

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS MOOSOMIN, Sask. — Federal Tory leader… Continue reading

Games athletes making themselves at home at RDC

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Welcome message from the mayor

On behalf of Red Deer city council, the City of Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read