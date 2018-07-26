House where Rosa Parks sought refuge set for auction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.

Auctioneer Guernsey’s in New York estimates it could fetch up to $3 million. Other items being sold in Thursday’s auction of African-American historic and cultural items include some related to Michael Jackson and Malcolm X.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama.

The tiny wood-framed house was set to be demolished in Detroit when it was rescued by Parks’ niece and American artist Ryan Mendoza, who shipped it to Berlin and made it into art.

Guernsey’s says Parks’ family and Mendoza will split the proceeds.