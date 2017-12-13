Housing market expected to slow next year, but prices still forecast to rise

TORONTO — New stricter mortgage rules are expected to slow the housing market next year, but prices are still expected to rise about five per cent, according to a report by Royal LePage.

In its market survey forecast, the real estate firm says its house price composite, which measures prices in 53 Canadian cities, is expected to increase 4.9 per cent next year to $661,919.

A new stress test for homebuyers who don’t need mortgage insurance will be required starting next year.

The new rules are expected to reduce the maximum amount buyers who have a down payment of 20 per cent or more will be able to borrow starting Jan. 1.

The Royal LePage report suggests home prices in the Greater Toronto Area are expected to increase 6.8 per cent in 2018, while the Greater Montreal Area is expected to see an increase of 5.5 per cent.

Greater Vancouver is expected to increase 5.2 per cent in 2018.

