Accused tells Winnipeg letter-bomb trial he knows nothing about explosives

A man accused of sending letter bombs to two law offices and his ex-wife testified Wednesday that he was trying to put an acrimonious past with her behind him and did not send the packages.

Guido Amsel also told his trial he doesn’t have any experience in putting together explosive materials.

“I have not sent explosives to anyone, any time,” he said

Amsel, who is 51 and the owner of an autobody shop, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges.

Far from planning to harm his former wife, Iris, he was trying to look to the future with his second wife and their two children, Amsel said.

“I had a wife, kids,” he told court.

“It was time to move on.”

He also had no ill will against the law firms the couple had used in protracted legal battles over money, he said

Amsel was arrested after three letter bombs were found in Winnipeg in July 2015. One exploded and caused lawyer Maria Mitousis, who had represented Iris Amsel in a lawsuit against her ex-husband, to lose her right hand.

The other two bombs — found at the ex-wife’s workplace and at a law firm that had represented Amsel at one time — were detonated safely by police.

Amsel is also accused in a 2013 explosion outside Iris Amsel’s home. The blast left a crater but did not cause any injuries.

Court has already heard the bomb that injured Mitousis was in a hand-held voice recorder and came with a note that told her to press play. Mitousis testified she did that and the resulting blast left her bleeding and with severe injuries.

Police later found two voice recorders in a safe in Amsel’s home. He told court Wednesday he used the devices for a variety of purposes, such as recording a conversation with a lawyer or playing with his children.

“We had Christmas songs on them.”

Amsel also said the handwriting on the letter-bomb packages was not his.

Court documents show he and his wife’s divorce proceedings started in 2004 and dragged on for years.

Even after the couple’s relationship was formally severed, he accused her of siphoning more than $3 million from the autobody business they had co-owned. He had taken full control of it after the divorce and said he discovered questionable financial transactions.

Iris Amsel denied all allegations.

In 2010, she sued him for money she felt she was still owed from their joint business. Amsel denied he owed her the money and countersued. The case dragged on for years and he changed lawyers twice.

The acrimony appeared to end at a pre-trial conference in March 2015. A memorandum from the meeting said Guido Amsel agreed that he owed his ex-wife $40,000 plus interest, dropped his countersuit and agreed to sell off vehicles and equipment to get the money.

An auction was advertised for July 11, but it was cancelled after the explosion at Mitousis’s office on July 3 and Amsel’s subsequent arrest.

Previous story
What legal weed stores will look like: ‘Very chic, very modern, very clean-cut’
Next story
One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision in Rimbey

Just Posted

Sudden death reported at Sorensen Station

Red Deer RCMP and emergency responders at the scene

Christmas Bureau thankful for community support, generosity

The Christmas Bureau has been helping families in Sylvan Lake for more than 20 years

No more sugar in Montreal

City looks to ban sugary drinks from its municipal buildings

What Canadians were curious about: Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

If you are what you Google, Canadians are a pretty broad-minded lot.… Continue reading

Dozens of dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm arrive in Canada: group

An animal welfare group says dozens of dogs rescued from a dog… Continue reading

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

One dead, four taken to hospital in a collision in Rimbey

All roads clear for travel

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month