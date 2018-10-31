Red Deer’s sewage lagoons (Contributed photo).

Human waste is being spread on farm fields from over-filled Red Deer sewage lagoons

The program will continue in 2019, says city manager

People poop from Red Deer’s overfilled sewage lagoons has been fertilizing farmer’s fields in Central Alberta all summer and fall.

Room has thus been freed up in the local sewage lagoons for new wastewater from Sylvan Lake and the summer villages when these municipalities connect to Red Deer’s waste water treatment centre in the spring.

Tim Ainscough, environmental services manager for the city said there’s no longer a concern about local lagoons overflowing, even though other regional sewage, including wastewater from Lacombe and Blackfalds, is already being treated in Red Deer.

A million dollars from last year’s city operating budget was allotted to a two-year “emergency” project to deal with overfull sewage lagoons in 2018 and 2019.

It entailed hiring contractor Lambourne Environmental to spread extra human waste as fertilizer on fallow farmers’ fields in the summer as well as after the fall harvest. (Heat first removes bacterial matter, said Ainscough).

Spreading people manure had been done as a matter of course by the city after crops are taken off the fields in the fall, but harsh autumn weather over the last couple of years hindered the spreading, causing a backup of wastewater in the lagoons, said Ainscough.

About 4,800 dry tonnes of waste from the lagoons was spread last summer and throughout October (September cold weather caused a temporary delay). This leaves only about 1,000 tonnes to be spread in the first week of November, he added.

Next summer and fall, another 5,700 dry tonnes of sewage from the lagoons will be spread on fields again — which should leave the city caught up on its lagoon waste spreading, said Ainscough.

He noted overfilled lagoons should soon be a thing of the past, since the city is in the initial design stage of planning for a “de-watering facility.” When built in 2020 or 2021, it will turn wet wastes into dry wastes for storage. Since wastewater is only 20 per cent solids, these can be stored more compactly — and when needed as fertilizer, water can be added, said Ainscough.

