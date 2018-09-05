Humane society receives over $27,000

Money raised from the 2018 Rifco Charity Golf Classic went to Central Alberta Humane Society. (Photo contributed)

Central Alberta Humane Society was the recipient of $27,803 raised by the Rifco Charity Golf Classic held at the Innisfail Golf Club on August 23.

Each year staff at Rifco National Auto Finance vote on which charity to support.

“Donors like Rifco and all those that have supported this tournament are true change makers. This support allows us to provide key services to both animals and people. Together we are changing lives and giving second chances every day,” said Tara Hellewell, executive director of the Central Alberta Humane Society.

The money will be used to support the veterinary and animal care program at the shelter.

Over the years more than $200,000 has been donated from the golf tournament to local charities in Red Deer.

“On behalf of our sponsors, volunteers and our staff, Rifco is pleased that we are able to assist the Central Alberta Humane Society with the important work that they do in the community,” said Rifco CEO Bill Graham.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter