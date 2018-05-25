Humanitarian Day celebration in Lacombe Saturday

A Better World Canada will host the celebration at the Lacombe Memorial Centre

A Better World Canada will thank its supporters this weekend in Lacombe.

The Central Alberta-based international development organization will host its 28th annual Humanitarian Day Celebration at the Lacombe Memorial Centre Saturday at 4 p.m.

“The goal is to celebrate what we’ve done, appreciate the people who have enabled to do everything we’ve done and to imagine what more we can do to make the world a better place,” said Jacqui McCarty, ABW Canada communications specialist.

Rick Wiebe, ABW Canada project manager, will be the keynote speaker at the celebration. There will also be a few project updates and refreshments for attendees.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to get together, to learn more about A Better World and to spend time together,” McCarty said.

This is the first time the event will be held at the Lacombe Memorial Centre – more than 100 people are expected to attend. The celebration used to be done during a church service at College Heights Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lacombe.

McCarty said she hopes to see as many people as possible at the event.

“We always love to interact with people who support us and we want them to know we appreciate them immensely. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them,” she said.

To RSVP for the event, visit www.abwcanada.ca or call 403-782-0325.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter