Humanitarian youth conference coming to Lacombe

An upcoming conference in Lacombe aims to help future humanitarian leaders make the world a better place.

A Better World Canada and the Centre for Peace and Justice at Burman University will host the first-ever ACT: Humanitarian Leaders of Tomorrow youth conference at the university May 4-6.

About 30 Grade 11 and 12 students are registered for the event so far.

“These are the humanitarian leaders of tomorrow,” said Jacqui McCarty, ABW Canada communications specialist. “We want to help give them the tools to so they can do even more and learn how to make an impact on the world.”

There will be workshops and keynote speakers at the conference. Some of the speakers include Indigenous entrepreneur and activist Gabrielle Scrimshaw, playwright and filmmaker Andrew Kooman and ABW Canada executive director Eric Rajah.

ABW Canada, which is based in Lacombe, has always been interested in doing a youth conference, said McCarty.

McCarty said the goal is to have 50 people attend the event, but isn’t concerned if they don’t get that many.

“We’re focusing more on the quality of the conference than the quantity (of people),” she said. “We want to make sure the kids coming want to actually be here and are interested in this specific topic … and will take what they’ve learned at this conference and just run with it.”

Some registered attendees are from other provinces.

McCarty said ABW Canada wants to invest in young people.

“They’re some of the most passionate people out there,” McCarty said. “I’ve met quite a few young people through my job and I’m absolutely inspired by what they’re capable of and how much they care about making the world a better place and improving their lives.”

Registration for ACT: Humanitarian Leaders of Tomorrow closes Monday.

For more information, or to register, visit www.abwcanada.ca/ACT2018 or email jmccarty@abwcanada.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

