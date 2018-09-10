Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor still has a long recovery ahead: family

SASKATOON — A Humboldt Broncos player who suffered a brain injury in a hockey bus crash in Saskatchewan still has a long road to recovery.

The family of Morgan Gobeil says in a statement that the 19-year-old is recovering but will still be in hospital for a few more months.

They say he suffered a significant brain injury in April when the Broncos team bus and transport truck collided at a highway crossing, and that the months since the crash have been difficult.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured.

Gobeil’s family says he’s a “tough kid” and is using all the determination that made him successful in sports and school to keep moving forward.

They say they believe he’s getting better every day.

“We have said that from day one,” said the statement from his family. “We also know his journey is a long one.”

“He’s now focused on rehabilitation, where he participates in physio, occupational and speech therapies and does all this with a good demeanor.”

They say Gobeil knows he was in a bus accident, but he doesn’t know the extent of what happened.

Last week, the family of Layne Matechuk said he also isn’t fully aware of what happened on the night of the crash.

Matechuk, 18, also suffered a brain injury from the collision and is struggling to get his speech back.

Both families have expressed gratitude to the first responders at the scene and medical staff.

The Gobeil family also addressed the ongoing support from people around the world in their statement.

“Because Morgan does not yet know the gravity of the accident, he is unaware of the overwhelming support that has poured in from across the world,” they said. “However, we want everyone to know that we, his family, are.”

The latest update comes as the Broncos prepare to play their home opener against the Nipawin Hawks this Wednesday.

The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against Nipawin when the crash occurred April 6.

The driver of the transport truck, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was not injured. He is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He is next to appear in court in Melfort, Sask., on Oct. 2.

RCMP have not released details of their investigation other than to say the truck was in the intersection at the time the two vehicles collided.

