Humboldt Broncos coach had Sylvan Lake ties

Darcy Haugan’s uncle and other relatives from Sylvan Lake travelling to Humboldt for memorial service

Darcy Haugan with wife Christina and sons Jackson and Carson. Photo from GoFundMe.com

Miles Haugan was on the road Thursday making the nearly 7oo-km trip to Humboldt.

The Sylvan Lake man and daughter Maria and her family wanted to be in Humboldt for the service for Miles’s nephew, Humboldt Broncos coach Darcy Haugan. He was among the 16 who have now died as a result of last week’s bus tragedy.

Fittingly, Darcy’s service on Saturday will be held at Humboldt’s Elgar Petersen Arena, which is expected to be packed.

Miles, 82, said the family was shocked by the news.

“Everybody felt bad, but it also of course drew us closer together. We come from a very big family.”

He phoned his brother Leroy, Darcy’s father, the following morning.

His brother had been up most of the night. At one point, he got in his vehicle and took a long drive alone to think about the loss of his son, one of two children including a daughter.

Miles said the family’s faith has been helping it deal with the unexpected loss of so many. His son, Kevin Haugan, is pastor at Sylvan Lake’s Alliance Community Church.

“The whole family is a Christian family and I guess we lean heavily on God to look after us and take care of us in times of hardship,” he said.

He said he thinks not only of his nephew, but of all the others who died, most of them in their teens or early 20s.

“The big picture in my mind is to realize there are so many families grieving besides ours.”

The huge show of support from around the country has provided a “solid feeling,” he said.

“The actual feeling about the whole situation is very strong. It’s so big and affected so many people and we as relatives are just part of it.”

As sad as the tragedy is there is a peace in knowing that God is in charge, he says.

In Darcy’s hometown, Peace River, and where he was the former general manager and head coach of the North Peace Navigators, there are plans to create a permanent memorial to him.

Flags in the town will remain at half staff until his funeral.



