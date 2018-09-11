Humboldt Broncos coach prepares team for emotional return to the ice

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says he’s not sure what to expect when his players get on the ice Wednesday night for their first regular-season game since the team was involved in a deadly bus crash.

Nathan Oystrick says he hopes its just like any other game and that the team is focused on playing its best.

But he says he knows it will probably be emotional, especially for the players who are returning to the Broncos this year.

The opponent Wednesday is the Nipawin Hawks, the same junior A hockey team the Broncos were on their way to play April 6 when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer at a rural intersection, killing 16.

Only two of the crash survivors — Derek Patter and Brayden Camrud — are back on the team this season and were to play in Wednesday’s sold-out game.

Oystrick takes over as coach from Darcy Haugan, who was also killed in the crash.

Previous story
Emotional classic car auction raises $100,000 for Red Deer children who lost their parents

Just Posted

Jo-Jo O’ & The Woods playing Red Deer and Lacombe

UK band just released second album “MoonChild”

Emotional classic car auction raises $100,000 for Red Deer children who lost their parents

Local couple were killed in a motorcycle crash last spring

Red Deer Chamber announces Business of the Year finalists

The Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce announced the 2018 Business… Continue reading

Updated: Central Alberta man pleads guilty to helping killers escape in 2006

Shayne Earl Gulka drove getaway car after man shot to death in Eckville in October 2006

Not a great year for farmers in Central Alberta

Hay crops were terrible and many others were below average because of lack of rain

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Vatican official: Sex abuse scandal is church’s ‘own 9-11’

ROME — A top Vatican official said Tuesday the clerical sex abuse… Continue reading

Immigration fuelling French-immersion demand as provinces vie for teachers

VANCOUVER — Back-to-school buzz only led to worry for a Vancouver father… Continue reading

‘Famous Fingers’ campaign prods men to get tested for prostate cancer

TORONTO — Prostate Cancer Canada is encouraging men to get tested for… Continue reading

Ford’s constitutional override to slash city council is ‘disappointing’: LeBlanc

OTTAWA — The federal intergovernmental affairs minister says it is disappointing the… Continue reading

Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 32 in Nangarhar

KABUL — A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-filled vest among a group… Continue reading

US marks 9-11 with sombre tributes, new monument to victims

NEW YORK — Americans were commemorating 9-11 with sombre tributes, volunteer projects… Continue reading

Bernier’s new party draws first public backers from leadership supporters

OTTAWA — A dragon, a marijuana activist and a former Tory MP… Continue reading

Last man to emerge from mine disaster in Springhill, N.S., dies at 95

SPRINGHILL, N.S. — The last man to emerge from a shattered Nova… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month