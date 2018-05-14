Humboldt Broncos face off against league in trademark fight for #HumboldtStrong

Humboldt Broncos face off against league in trademark fight for #HumboldtStrong

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The Humboldt Broncos hockey team is facing off with its own league over the #HumboldtStrong slogan and several others related to the fatal bus crash last month.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has applied to trademark the phrases, but the team said those who have suffered most from the tragedy should benefit from the phrases associated with it.

“The Humboldt Broncos’ focus and priority remains, as it has from the very beginning, on supporting the families,” Broncos president Kevin Garinger said in a statement Monday.

“That means, in part, working with our families directly … to together protect the ‘Humboldt Strong’ legacy that has emerged in the wake of the loss of our loved ones, and for those whose lives have been changed forever.”

The phrase #HumboldtStrong popped up on social media soon after the April 6 crash, which killed 16 people and injured 13 others when the team bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

People rallied around the team, raising more than $15 million in a GoFundMe campaign for survivors and the families of those killed. They also showed support for the Broncos by putting hockey sticks on porches, wearing jerseys and memorial ribbons, and holding other fundraisers.

Within weeks, the league applied to trademark the phrase, as well as seven others associated with the tragedy including #sticksontheporch.

Bill Chow, president of the league, said they applied on April 20 to make sure the brands were protected.

“I thought it would be important that somebody have control, if possible, of those trademarks,” he said Monday. “Because the league already has control of proprietary rights and broadcast rights for all of the teams in the league, I thought this might be something the league would take under its umbrella as well.

“At some point in time, the Humboldt Broncos could do what they want to do with it.”

Chow said he’s hopeful they can clear up any concerns being raised by the Broncos.

“I don’t think it’s the intention of the other teams or the league to try to make any money off of this.”

A few days after the collision, the junior hockey league partnered with 22 Fresh, a Regina-based clothing company, to sell #HumboldtStrong T-shirts. They said the proceeds would go to an assistance program created after the crash to provide support to its players.

The Broncos organization said they haven’t endorsed those fundraising efforts.

“Any suggestion that the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s fundraising efforts are supporting or endorsed by the Humboldt Broncos is misinformed,” said Garinger in the statement. “To date, the SJHL has not directed any funds they have raised, whether through direct solicitation or merchandise sales, to the Humboldt Broncos organization.”

He said they will try to resolve the issue with the league and its board of governors.

— By Colette Derworiz in Edmonton

The Canadian Press

Previous story
WATCH: Farming and urban living come together in Red Deer
Next story
Up to 35 cannabis stores can crop up in Red Deer upon legalization

Just Posted

Up to 35 cannabis stores can crop up in Red Deer upon legalization

City council sets rules for retail sales

GoFundMe launched in support of Red Deer couple’s family

Couple died in motorcycle collision near Innisfail on May 5

Red Deer’s police priorities set for next two years

Public names drug and property crimes as main targets

Twenty pickleball courts to be built near St. Joseph school in Red Deer

A ‘great day’ for local pickleballers, says councillor

Former Samson Cree chief recognized for leadership

MacEwan University bestows award

WATCH: Third annual A Night at the Ranch continues to raise awareness and funds for mental health

A unique rodeo tradition continues to gather steam at the Daines Rodeo… Continue reading

Marchessault, Fleury lead Knights over Jets as Vegas evens series 1-1

Golden Knights 3 Jets 1 WINNIPEG — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and… Continue reading

Wednesday is Conscious Kindness Day

Spread kindness with #LoveLocalRD

Canadians get a taste of wedding festivities with royal-inspired treats

Royal love is in the air at Le Dolci in Toronto’s west… Continue reading

‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder dies at age 69

Canadian born “Superman” actress Margot Kidder has died at age 69, a… Continue reading

Canada beats Latvia in OT, Czechs edge Austria at ice hockey

HERNING, Denmark — Canada bounced back from a loss to Finland by… Continue reading

Some disappointments and a few pleasant surprises as Jays hit the quarter mark

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays enjoyed a strong opening month before… Continue reading

Mom helps save Colorado girl from bear attack, officials say

DENVER — A 5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by a black bear outside… Continue reading

Canada’s screen industry not alarmed over axed Canadian-shot shows

TORONTO — The recent cancellation of several Canadian-shot series doesn’t seem to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month