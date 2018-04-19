Humboldt Broncos player transferred to Calgary hospital for rehabilitation

CALGARY — One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a bus crash in Saskatchewan earlier this month has been transferred to Foothills Hospital in Calgary.

Ryan Straschnitzki, a 19-year old from Airdrie, Alta., was paralyzed from the chest down after a transport truck and the junior hockey team’s bus collided on April 6.

Sixteen people — including 10 players — were killed and another 13 people were injured.

Ryan’s father, Tom Straschnitzki, says his son was flown to Calgary from Saskatoon by a medical plane this afternoon.

He says Ryan had mixed emotions about returning to Alberta because some of his friends from the team are still in hospital.

Six Broncos players remained at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Two are still in critical condition.

