Humboldt Broncos tribute concert raises $428,000 for families affected by crash

TORONTO — Organizers behind the Humboldt Broncos tribute concert say they’ve raised nearly half a million dollars for families affected by the tragic bus crash.

The Country Thunder Music Festival says the event in Saskatoon brought in about $588,100 from tickets, raffles and other fundraising efforts.

About $428,000 will be divided between the 29 families, after covering expenses related to venue staff and production.

The foundation says it will begin issuing cheques in the amount of $14,769.85 to each family.

The Humboldt Broncos tribute was billed as a concert to remember the 16 people who died in the April 6 bus crash.

It included performances from country singers Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel, Chad Brownlee, Gord Bamford, Jess Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers.

