Humboldt Broncos tribute concert scheduled for April 27 in Saskatoon

A tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos — and those affected by the hockey team’s fatal bus crash — is taking place later this month in Saskatoon.

Organizers of the Country Thunder Music Festival say they’ve booked the city’s SaskTel Centre for a music event on April 27.

A list of performers will be unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Gerry Krochak, a spokesman for the organizers, says money raised by ticket sales will go to families of the Humboldt players.

It’s the latest in a number of fundraisers that sprouted up after the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month, which killed 16 players and staff.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to the hockey team has raised more than $13 million in the 10 days since it launched.

The Country Thunder Music Festival holds a number of four-day events each year in the United States and Canada, including one in Craven, Sask. and another in Calgary.

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos will continue to accept donations after GoFundMe closes
Next story
Five in Five: New United Way Central Alberta CEO

Just Posted

Five in Five: New United Way Central Alberta CEO

Brett Speight is a dancer and guitar player who is all about giving back

Team backed by Microsoft co-founder locates USS Helena wreck

HELENA, Mont. — Microsoft co-founder’s mission to locate sunken warships in the… Continue reading

Long-secret watchdog report warned of ‘undue pressure’ from CSIS on detainees

OTTAWA — Newly disclosed documents show a top secret federal report —… Continue reading

Bank of Canada to make interest rate announcement, predictions for the economy

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will decide today whether to continue… Continue reading

Teamsters serves Canadian Pacific with 72-hour strike notice

CALGARY — The union representing about 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Watch: She calmly landed the Southwest flight and broke barriers as a fighter pilot

She was among the first female fighter pilots for the U.S. Navy

Team backed by Microsoft co-founder locates USS Helena wreck

HELENA, Mont. — Microsoft co-founder’s mission to locate sunken warships in the… Continue reading

‘It’s just really strange’: Who is beheading the parking meters of St. John’s?

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — In Washington, D.C., it was the fabled meter… Continue reading

Buffy Sainte-Marie urges patience, empathy on road to reconciliation

HALIFAX — The road to reconciliation must include empathy and patience from… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert scheduled for April 27 in Saskatoon

A tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos — and those affected… Continue reading

Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

CALGARY — Economic damage will extend far beyond the fuel budgets of… Continue reading

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

LONDON — The explosive debate around the Trans Mountain pipeline followed Justin… Continue reading

Watch: What can you do about Apu? Actually, a lot.

Growing up in California’s Bay Area as an awkward, shy son of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month