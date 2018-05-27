Hundreds came out to Asparagus Festival 2018 in Central Alberta

People got wagon tours to asparagus fields where they saw harvesting in action

Elna Edgar, Edgar Farms co-owner, said it’s harder to grow asparagus in Central Alberta due to the cooler climate. The vegetable is usually grown in areas with warmer climate such as Peru and Mexico. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Asparagus grown in Central Alberta is sweeter compared to the spears sold at the grocery stores.

Hundreds of asparagus lovers got wagon ride tours to asparagus fields Sunday at Edgar Farms’ Asparagus Festival 2018. They learned all about growing the vegetable during the narrated tours and watched harvesting in action.

At the fields, they hand picked and tasted the veggie.

“It’s really good. It’s very sweet,” said Rebecca Glenn, who came to the festival from Calgary.

Megan Card, a Red Deer resident, also tried the freshly picked vegetable.

“It’s amazing. I’m loving it,” said the 23-year-old.

Elna Edgar, Edgar Farms co-owner, said the spring festivals were forced to take a break after a severe hail storm in 2014. But a 2,200 acre field that was planted in 2014 was ready for tasting this spring.

The Red Deer County resident said asparagus is usually grown in warmer climates such as Peru, Mexico, California and B.C. among others parts.

She said because Central Alberta has a cooler climate, it’s harder to grow the veggie. But that also means the asparagus grown in these parts is sweeter.

“It’s a give and take on our part – we’re not getting great yields, but we have the amazing flavour,” she said.

About 800 people were expected at the all-day festival that gave people a glimpse of the farm life. Children looked at farm animals and milked a pretend cow.

Edgar said the festival teaches children where food comes from.

“Kids now think that milk comes from a grocery store,” she said.

Edgar said the festival teaches people all about asparagus and locally grown food.

She said people come to the event because they want to learn and meet “the face that is growing their fruit.”

The Sunday event was the first one of the three. The next two are scheduled on June 3 and 10 from 10 to 4 p.m. at the farm located outside of Innisfail.



Parker Ouelltte, three, high fived Aspara-Gussy, a mascot at the Asparagus Festival 2018 at Edgar Farms Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Terra (left) and Liska (front) from Lacombe milked a pretend cow at Edgar Farms at the Asparagus Festival 2018 Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Those who attended Asparagus Festival 2018 at Edgar Farms, west of Innisfail, got wagon ride tours to asparagus fields where they picked fresh asparagus. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff