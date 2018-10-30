Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

MONTREAL — Surrounded by a heavy presence of police cruisers and security guards, hundreds of members of Montreal’s Jewish community, politicians and other mourners gathered at a synagogue Monday to remember the 11 Jews murdered over the weekend in Pittsburgh.

The rabbi of the Beth Israel Beth Aaron synagogue, Reuben Joshua Poupko, watched as people streamed into the main prayer hall, filling every pew as well as the upstairs balcony.

“This is the most important statement,” he said, acknowledging the size of the crowd. “There are members of all communities here. The Jewish community doesn’t stand alone and it doesn’t grieve alone. The pain is shared by many.”

Multi-faith vigils commemorating the slaughter in the Pittsburgh synagogue were also taking place in Toronto and Edmonton.

Representatives from the federal, provincial and municipal governments were on hand for the ceremony in Montreal, which began at 7:30 p.m. with a song and a reading of the names of the 11 victims of the mass murder Saturday at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

Police cruisers lined the streets around the building and the synagogue hired its own security guards to pat down every person in attendance.

Brenda Gewurz and her husband Samuel were on the balcony overlooking the main prayer hall.

“Montreal is a very close-knit Jewish community,” Brenda Gewurz said, “And we stand in support of our communities across the world.”

“It’s a very sad day and I think it’s important that we acknowledge the sadness.”

Earlier on Monday, leaders of a mosque in Quebec City that was the site of a 2017 mass murder carried out by a lone gunman sent condolences to Pittsburgh’s synagogue.

“It reminds us of the difficult moments we went through, and it brings back some of that worry,” Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec co-founder Boufeldja Benabdallah said in an interview Monday.

In a statement, the centre’s board decried “the madness of men” that ”struck our Jewish neighbours of Pittsburgh … who were only praying in a sacred and untouchable place …. Today we understand very well the pain that Jewish families feel, and we are wholeheartedly with them.”

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack, which occurred at a Sabbath service.

“Our hearts are with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and across Canada,” he told the House of Commons. “May the families of those murdered be comforted and may the injured recover quickly and fully. We’re working with U.S. authorities and ready to assist if required. Mr. Speaker, we will always stand united against hatred, intolerance, anti-Semitism and violence.”

The January 2017 attack at the Quebec City mosque killed six worshippers and injured 19 others.

In the months since the attack, Benabdallah said, a new reality has set in at the mosque. Open doors have given way to concrete barriers near the front door, magnetized locks and security cameras.

“What more can we do? It’s terrible,” Benabdallah said. “Are we going to keep on living like this, barricaded?”

But he acknowledged such measures are necessary “until such time as things calm down and return to normal.”

Monday’s vigils follow similar gatherings Sunday in Halifax, Vancouver and Ottawa. More events are planned Tuesday in Winnipeg and Hamilton, Ont.

In Ottawa, more than 300 people packed into the Soloway Jewish Community Centre for a memorial service, lining the walls and taking every available chair — except 11, left vacant on the stage, each bearing the name of one of the victims.

Dena Libman, whose cousin Joyce Fienberg was among those killed, addressed the crowd of residents, religious leaders and politicians from all parties and levels of government.

She said that in the Jewish world, it feels like everyone is a member of the same family — it’s just that some are closer than others. Fienberg grew up in Toronto.

More than 100 people attended a vigil at Shaar Shalom Synagogue in Halifax Sunday.

Previous story
Minions arrive to comfort patients at Red Deer hospital
Next story
Olds fire departments gets automated CPR device

Just Posted

Minions arrive to comfort patients at Red Deer hospital

Toy donations made to Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Light shed on benefits of LED bulbs during City of Red Deer exchange

Trade incandescent bulbs for LED ones

Olds fire departments gets automated CPR device

Mountain View County and Town of Olds partner on

Neighbourhood density concerns discussed by Red Deer city council

Councillors seek right balance between high density and single-family homes

Unpaid Red Deer County taxes reflect Alberta’s economic struggles

Unpaid county taxes are up $1.1 million over same time last year

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

PHOTO: CFR kicks off today

Saddle bronc competitor Jake Watson fuelled up at Tuesday’s pancake breakfast as… Continue reading

Sarah Henstra wins Governor General’s fiction prize for book on campus politics

OTTAWA — Toronto author Sarah Henstra says she thinks her win at… Continue reading

Actress accuses Geoffrey Rush of touching her breast

SYDNEY, Australia — The actress at the centre of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey… Continue reading

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax council will consider today a new report on a proposed 24,000-seat… Continue reading

Walmart expands speedier checkout service

NEW YORK — Walmart will be rolling out a program that allows… Continue reading

Coke rides on sales of healthier drinks

ATLANTA — Strong sales of water and sugar-free drinks powered third-quarter earnings… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce calls for federal funding to stop pine beetle spread

OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has asked for immediate federal… Continue reading

Monahan, Lindholm score 55 seconds apart, Flames beat Leafs 3-1

TORONTO — Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored 55 seconds apart in… Continue reading

Most Read