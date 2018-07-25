Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood community gathers for a candlelit vigil to honour the victims of a deadly shooting in Toronto on Wednesday. Ten-year-old Julianna Kozis of Markham, Ont., and 18-year-old Reese Fallon of Toronto were killed in Sunday’s shooting attack, and 13 other people were injured.

Hundreds pack Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood for shooting vigil

TORONTO — A group of young girls clung to each other Wednesday evening in Toronto’s Greektown, as they mourned a friend and teammate who was killed by a 29-year-old gunman just days earlier in the same neighbourhood.

A stretch of Toronto’s Danforth Avenue was packed with mourners as the community gathered for a candlelit vigil to honour 10-year-old Julianna Kozis of Markham, Ont., and 18-year-old Reese Fallon of Toronto, who were killed in Sunday’s shooting. Thirteen other people were injured, and five patients remained in hospital as of Wednesday afternoon. The gunman, identified by Ontario’s police watchdog as Faisal Hussain, was also killed.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the corner of Danforth and Bowden Avenue to start Wednesday’s procession, which ended at the nearby Alexander the Great Parkette.

At the parkette, a moment of silence was held to honour Kozis, Fallon and those injured. A rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” brought some in the crowd to tears, including members of Kozis’ swim team, who hugged each other and sobbed as the crowd sang along to the mournful ballad.

Howard Lichtman, a spokesman for the Danforth Business Improvement Association, which co-organized the walk, said he hoped the event would give the community a chance to “re-claim” the neighbourhood after the attack.

“This walk is for those that were senselessly killed and injured. And it’s a thank you to the first responders,” he said.

Karen Chandler, a longtime resident of Greektown, said she attended the vigil because she walks the Danforth streets everyday — but Wednesday evening was quite different.

“It’s hard to imagine that a tragedy like this could happen on pretty much your doorstep,” said Chandler.

Before the vigil began, Reverend Sarah Miller said she hoped the incident did not “stigmatize those with mental health issues,” adding: “We recognize that this doesn’t represent the Muslim community or the practice of Islam.”

The shooter’s family has released a statement saying he struggled with depression and psychosis his entire life, but none of the medications or therapies he tried managed to work.

Toronto’s police chief said Wednesday there was no evidence to support a claim from the Islamic State terror group that it was behind the attack. The federal government also reiterated that there was no national security connection to the gunman.

Among those in attendance at Wednesday evening’s event were Toronto Mayor John Tory, Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Toronto councillors Mary Fragedakis and Paula Fletcher, whose wards include parts of the Greektown neighbourhood, led the procession.

Speeches were read by representatives of the Danforth BIA and a long-time resident of Greektown who heard the gunshots on Sunday night.

On Wednesday evening, the CN Tower was to be lit blue and white in support of the Greektown neighbourhood.

Alanna Rizza, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Alaskan wildfires likely cause of smoke over Central Alberta

Just Posted

Red Deer seeks federal funding for infrastructure

Expressions of interest to be filed for Investing in Canada grants

Summer camps and water fun at G.H. Dawe centre

Federal funding sought for expansion

Seniors apartment project coming to downtown Red Deer

Updated: Three Robins Acting Living Community at 45th Street and 48th Avenue will have 89 suites

Red Deer Hospital Lottery dream home winner receives keys

Other winners received $250,000 and a Ford F-150 truck

Alaskan wildfires likely cause of smoke over Central Alberta

The Jet stream is bringing down air from northwest

Rocky Mountain Airshow hits the skies Wednesday evening

Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF- 18 already in town for the big show

10 highlights of Vladimir Guerrero’s MLB career as he prepares to enter Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — On Sunday, Vladimir Guerrero will become the first position… Continue reading

Chinese baseball team takes over Texas minor league club

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Members of the Chinese national baseball team are… Continue reading

Peru’s shoestring circuses struggle to survive

LIMA, Peru — Inside a yellow and blue tent overlooking the desert… Continue reading

No break for KitKat in Europe as trademark request rejected

STAVANGER, Norway — KitKat is not getting its break. The maker of… Continue reading

Gardening: Planting supports can enhance a garden

A light wind is a good for the garden as it circulates… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Nothing goes with summer the way mead does

At the height of summer, when the sun is high and canola… Continue reading

11-year-old girl catches piranha relative in Oklahoma lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — An 11-year-old girl has quite the fish tale: A… Continue reading

Feds promise action to ensure healthy democracy in era of ‘false information’

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will try to bolster Canadian… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month