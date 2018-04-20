Update: Hundreds pay respects to Stettler homicide victim

Gofundme account created to help the Heritage House in Stettler

James (Jim) Allen Hulkovich has ‘gone fishing.’

Hundreds turned out to say their final goodbye to Jim, whose died on April 6.

“Don’t worry or feel sad for me, I’m fishin’ with the Master of the sea,” read the funeral handout for Jim. The program displayed Jim’s photo on the front and simply said, “Gone Fishing.”

Hulkovich was found deceased in his Stettler home. A celebration of his life was held April 19. The family held a private service and invited the public to join them afterwards for a come and go reception at the Stettler Funeral Home.

“I’ve finished life’s chores assigned to me, so put me on a boat headed out to sea.

“Please send along my fishing pole for I’ve been invited to the fishin’ hole where every day is a day to fish, to fill your heart with every wish.

“To all those that think of me, be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I’m missin’ just tell ‘em I’ve gone fishin.”

Hulkovich was born on May 20, 1947, in Nordegg, Alberta. He married Carol Untch in 1969. He worked in the oil patch for many years. In his spare time he liked to fish, hunt, camp and garden.

Hulkovich enjoyed socializing and always had time to chat with neighbours and friends.

He is remembered as a devoted husband who spent his days sitting with his wife Carol at Heritage House.

A GoFundMe campaign, the Jim Hulkovich Memorial Fund, has been created to help Heritage House to continue to provide the care and support for residents and their families. Hulkovich spent much time there with his wife Carol who has multiple sclerosis.

John Roland Savage, 51, of Stettler is charged with second degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Stettler provincial court on April 26.