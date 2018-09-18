Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

TRENTON, N.C. — When meteorologists downgraded Hurricane Florence from a powerful Category 4 storm to a Category 2 and then a Category 1, Wayne Mills figured he could stick it out.

He regrets it. The Neuse River, normally 150 feet away, lapped near his door in New Bern, North Carolina, on Sunday even as the storm had “weakened” further.

People like Mills can be lulled into thinking a hurricane is less dangerous when the rating of a storm is reduced. But those ratings are based on wind strength, not rainfall or storm surge — and water is responsible for 90 per cent of storm deaths .

Several meteorologists and disaster experts said something needs to change with the 47-year-old Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to reflect the real risks in hurricanes. They point to Florence, last year’s Hurricane Harvey, 2012’s Sandy and 2008’s Ike as storms where the official Saffir-Simpson category didn’t quite convey the danger because of its emphasis on wind.

“The concept of saying ‘downgraded’ or ‘weakened should be forever banished,” said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd. “With Florence, I felt it was more dangerous after it was lowered to Category 2.”

It was a lowered category that helped convince Famous Roberts, a corrections officer from Trenton, to stay behind. “Like a lot of people (we) didn’t think it was actually going to be as bad,” he said. “With the category drop … that’s another factor why we did stay.”

Once a storm hits 74 mph (119 kph) it is considered a Category 1 hurricane. It ratchets up until it reaches the top-of-the-scale Category 5 at 157 mph (252 kph). Florence hit as a Category 1 with 90 mph winds — not a particularly blustery hurricane — but so far it has dumped nearly three feet of rain in parts of North Carolina and nearly two feet in sections of South Carolina.

“There’s more to the story than the category,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said. “While you may still have a roof on your house because ‘it’s only a Category 1,’ you may also be desperately hoping to get rescued from that same roof because of the flooding.”

Susan Cutter, director of the Hazards and Vulnerability Research Institute at the University of South Carolina, said the hurricane centre and National Weather Service “have not done a good job at communicating the risks associated with tropical systems beyond winds.”

One reason, she said, is that it’s much harder to explain all the other facts. Wind is easy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it takes all hazards, including rain and storm surge seriously — and communicates them. Forecasters were telling people four or five days before Florence hit that it would be a “major flooding event,” said Bill Lapenta, director of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction, which includes the hurricane centre.

When Florence’s winds weakened and it dropped in storm category, he said, “We made it very clear that in no way shape or form that this is going to reduce the impacts in terms of flooding and surge.”

Shepherd, a former president of the American Meteorological Society, said the weather service did a great job at forecasting and made a good attempt at communicating the risk. But somehow the message isn’t quite getting through, he said.

It didn’t to Wayne Mills. If the storm stayed a Category 4, Mills said, “I definitely would have left.”

Cutter and Shepherd said the weather service needs to work with social scientists who study how people react and why. Laplenta said his agency does that regularly and will do more after Florence.

It’s only going to be more necessary in the future because global warming is making hurricanes wetter and slower, so they drop more rain, Shepherd said.

University of Alabama’s Jason Senkbeil studies the intersection of meteorology and social science and is working on two different new hurricane scales using letters to describe danger or potential damage. Florence would be an “Rs” for rainfall and storm surge.

The trouble, said Senkbeil, is “rainfall just doesn’t sound threatening.”

But Famous Roberts now knows it is: “I would say for everybody to take heed. And don’t take anything for granted.”

Previous story
Day care owner accused of tying kids to car seats for hours

Just Posted

Red Deer convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police still searching for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven at 40th Avenue and 38th Street

2019 Winter Games seeks artisan vendors

A winter market will be set up on the 2019 Canada Winter Games festival grounds

Kick It To The Curb back next month

Great way to get rid of unwanted stuff

City of Red Deer invests $50,000 in CFR opening ceremony

Several councillors warn it’s a one-time deal

City of Red Deer maintains regional economic partnerships

City no longer withdrawing from CAEP

UPDATED: Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Funds raised go to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the… Continue reading

Jeremy Dutcher wins Polaris prize for ‘Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa’

TORONTO — Jeremy Dutcher has won the 2018 Polaris Music Prize for… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales rose 0.9 per cent in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales increased 0.9 per cent in… Continue reading

China raises tariffs on $60B of US goods in technology fight

BEIJING — China on Tuesday announced a tariff hike on $60 billion… Continue reading

Ennis hoping to rejuvenate career with Leafs after getting bought out by Wild

TORONTO — Tyler Ennis has had to prove doubters wrong much of… Continue reading

Champ golfer from Spain killed in Iowa; suspect charged

AMES, Iowa — A man has been charged in the killing of… Continue reading

Korean leaders meet in Pyongyang for potentially tough talks

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People’s Republic Of — South Korean President Moon Jae-in… Continue reading

Russia blames Israel for plane shot down by Syrian missile

MOSCOW — A Russian reconnaissance aircraft was shot down by a Syrian… Continue reading

Most Read