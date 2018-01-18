Seniors curl at the Pidherney’s Curling Centre on Thursday. Friday the sheets will be home to the 36th annual Oilmen’s Bonspiel. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Hurry Hard: Red Deer Oilmen’s Bonspiel starts on Friday

A January tradition in Red Deer, the Oilmen’s Bonspiel takes to the Pidherney Curling Centre’s ice this weekend.

The team of Cliff Forbes, Shawn Forbes, Dave Glasgow and Blaine Ringham are set to defend their 2017 Reed Deer Oilmen’s Bonspiel title at the centre, 4725 43rd St.

They face a field of 29 other teams for the 36th annual event, which starts on Friday and runs until Sunday.

That field includes Rob Armitage, who led rink to the 2013 World Senior Curling Championships; last years runners-up led by Clint Challand, third place finishers led by Kevin Vennard and the fourth place finishers led by Kevin Kroetsch.

The curling gets underway Friday at 1 p.m., with draws happening at 1, 3:30 and 8 p.m. that day. Saturday has draws at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and on Sunday the two draws happen at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The ‘spiel also includes an auction on Friday night and a banquet and dance on Saturday.


Most Read

