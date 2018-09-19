Hushing my buzz: Alberta finance minister says cannabis warehouse will be secret

EDMONTON — Alberta is starting to stockpile marijuana but isn’t saying where it’s being kept.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says cannabis shipments have begun but he says for security reasons, the province will not be revealing the location.

Cannabis becomes legal in Canada in just under a month, and provinces are responsible for distribution, regulation, and front-line law enforcement.

The province will sell cannabis online directly and will also distribute to private storefront retailers.

Cannabis will be legal in Alberta only for those 18 or older.

Ceci says he is pleased with the progress preparing for the Oct. 17 legalization date, and says he believes Alberta is ahead of other provinces on it.