Hushing my buzz: Alberta finance minister says cannabis warehouse will be secret

EDMONTON — Alberta is starting to stockpile marijuana but isn’t saying where it’s being kept.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says cannabis shipments have begun but he says for security reasons, the province will not be revealing the location.

Cannabis becomes legal in Canada in just under a month, and provinces are responsible for distribution, regulation, and front-line law enforcement.

The province will sell cannabis online directly and will also distribute to private storefront retailers.

Cannabis will be legal in Alberta only for those 18 or older.

Ceci says he is pleased with the progress preparing for the Oct. 17 legalization date, and says he believes Alberta is ahead of other provinces on it.

Previous story
Deadly plant disease threatens $250M rose business
Next story
Relatives mourn death of Calgary-area woman killed by pet dog protecting child

Just Posted

Central Alberta school districts are graded on their no-smoking policies

ASH wants them to tighten restrictions on tobacco, vaping, as well as cannabis

Free film shown in Red Deer Thursday to celebrate Recovery Day

A free film will be shown in Red Deer on Thursday about… Continue reading

Alberta Environment approvals taking too long: Red Deer County

Projects to fix a culvert can take two years to get the green light

Runningbird, Wanner disappearances remain among Red Deer’s unsolved cases

The two indigenous women haven’t been seen in decades

Cannabis retailers have sights on Gasoline Alley

Red Deer County approves two development permit applications for cannabis retailers

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Hushing my buzz: Alberta finance minister says cannabis warehouse will be secret

EDMONTON — Alberta is starting to stockpile marijuana but isn’t saying where… Continue reading

Relatives mourn death of Calgary-area woman killed by pet dog protecting child

CALGARY — Relatives of a Calgary-area woman killed by her own pet… Continue reading

Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The death toll from Hurricane Florence climbed to at… Continue reading

Toronto election proceeding with 25 wards after court sides with province

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court has sided with the provincial government in… Continue reading

Scheer welcomes former Liberal MP Alleslev to Conservative caucus

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to fire up his Conservative troops… Continue reading

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled today that Canada wants more… Continue reading

Uber driver suing Bucs’ QB Winston over groping incident

PHOENIX — A female Uber driver in Arizona is suing Tampa Bay… Continue reading

Thousands of fans request grand jury probe of Prince’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Prince fans are asking federal authorities to open… Continue reading

Most Read