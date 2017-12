A stretch of Hwy 11A will be closed today as Canadian Pacific Railway replaces some of its tracks.

Between Taylor Drive to Gaetz Avenue (Hwy 2A), Hwy 11A will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During this time, CPR will be replacing train tracks. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.



