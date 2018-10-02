Part of Alberta Highway 2 closed, multi-vehicle crash near Carstairs

CARSTAIRS, Alta. — Part of the main highway between Calgary and Edmonton has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving more than 20 vehicles.

The Olds Fire Department says a section of the QE-II Highway is affected by the closure in both directions near the Carstairs overpass about 50 kilometres north of Calgary.

The crash happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and involved between 20 and 30 vehicles.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Traffic is being detoured at Crossfield and Didsbury and the Alberta Transportation website says motorists can expect major delays.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area but it is not clear if weather played a role in the crash.

Update: NB and SB QEII approaching Hwy581, near Carstairs – CLOSED due to multiple MVCs – Use alt. route. Expect major delays. (8:39pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/HVniUtOuLr — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 3, 2018

Stuck a bit away from the overpass with my son. Roads are white, can't see the lines. At a complete standstill for the last 40min or so. — Nicki (@Keltica3) October 3, 2018