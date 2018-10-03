Hwy 2 south of Red Deer reopened

Hwy 2 between Crossfield and Bowden closed overnight because of multi-vehicle collision

Hwy 2 between Bowden and Crossfield is open to traffic again.

RCMP closed the stretch Tuesday night following a multi-vehicle collision. The highway was reopened about 5:30 a.m.

More details on the collision are expected.


