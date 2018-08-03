File photo from Black Press

Hwy 2 truck stop east of Penhold to open by mid-October

Paved truck stop part of Red Deer County’s vision for large highway commercial area at Hwy 42

Red Deer County hopes to have a large Hwy 2 truck stop near Penhold open by mid-October.

The new rest area being built in a partnership with the provincial government and private industry was announced last week. To be built at the northwest corner of Hwy 2 and Hwy 42, the plan is to build a paved parking area suitable for big rigs with temporary washroom facilities. Permanent washroom facilities, a service station, restaurants and other businesses are expected to follow over time.

An important factor in the getting the project rolling was the recent closure of the service road on the west side of Gasoline Alley. While not an official parking lot, the service was used extensively by truckers and RV owners.

Some area business owners have voiced concerns that Gasoline Alley’s Leva Avenue is not equipped to handle the influx of large vehicles.

The five-acre truck stop east of Penhold is only part of the county’s vision for the 291-acre site. Plans for the site include more commercial to the west as well as areas zoned for light and medium industrial use.

The project involves looking down the road in anticipation of future growth.

“We know that the City of Red Deer will be growing and annexing more land,” said Mayor Jim Wood recently. “We need to prepare for the future and this development allows us to do that.”

Concerns had been voiced from some area residents about the impact of increased traffic as the area is developed. The county plans to monitor traffic counts and will upgrade intersections as needed.

Previous story
PHOTO: Feasting at Food Truck Fridays
Next story
Blue-green algae bloom identified in Three Mile Bend Park pond in Red Deer

Just Posted

Parkland Mall getting a Winners store

Second Red Deer Winners store to be located in part of former Safeway store

Red Deer art exhibit: Flowers symbolize “essence of life” for cancer survivor

Donna Gallant’s Close-Up showing at Kiwanis Gallery

Hwy 2 truck stop east of Penhold to open by mid-October

Paved truck stop part of Red Deer County’s vision for large highway commercial area at Hwy 42

‘Beat it!’ 95-year-old Vancouver Island woman tells bear who got into sugar bin

UNION BAY, B.C. — Anna Stady has never met a bear she… Continue reading

Olds police seek suspect in attempted robbery at gas station

Would-be robber fled without cash

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Blue-green algae bloom identified in Three Mile Bend Park pond in Red Deer

A blue-green algae advisory is in effect at Three Mile Bend off-leash… Continue reading

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

More wildfires blaze in B.C., but no communities seriously threatened

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia’s Wildfire Service has had its busiest few… Continue reading

An unpleasant-smelling summer for an iconic Nova Scotia tourist town

LUNENBURG, N.S. — A fetid smell is bedevilling one of Canada’s most… Continue reading

Nova Scotia Power yet to disclose size of oil spill into Halifax harbour

HALIFAX — Oil that spilled into Halifax harbour from a Nova Scotia… Continue reading

PHOTO: Feasting at Food Truck Fridays

Food Truck Fridays runs every week in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot.… Continue reading

‘Young, determined, strong:’ Calgary girl injured in Texas crash begins recovery

CALGARY — A girl who was gravely injured in a Texas highway… Continue reading

NAFTA in August? Canada’s US envoy says ‘aspirational,’ but will work for it

OTTAWA — Canada’s ambassador to the United States says predictions that NAFTA… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month