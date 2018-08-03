Hwy 2 truck stop east of Penhold to open by mid-October

Red Deer County hopes to have a large Hwy 2 truck stop near Penhold open by mid-October.

The new rest area being built in a partnership with the provincial government and private industry was announced last week. To be built at the northwest corner of Hwy 2 and Hwy 42, the plan is to build a paved parking area suitable for big rigs with temporary washroom facilities. Permanent washroom facilities, a service station, restaurants and other businesses are expected to follow over time.

An important factor in the getting the project rolling was the recent closure of the service road on the west side of Gasoline Alley. While not an official parking lot, the service was used extensively by truckers and RV owners.

Some area business owners have voiced concerns that Gasoline Alley’s Leva Avenue is not equipped to handle the influx of large vehicles.

The five-acre truck stop east of Penhold is only part of the county’s vision for the 291-acre site. Plans for the site include more commercial to the west as well as areas zoned for light and medium industrial use.

The project involves looking down the road in anticipation of future growth.

“We know that the City of Red Deer will be growing and annexing more land,” said Mayor Jim Wood recently. “We need to prepare for the future and this development allows us to do that.”

Concerns had been voiced from some area residents about the impact of increased traffic as the area is developed. The county plans to monitor traffic counts and will upgrade intersections as needed.