Hydro One releases names of four employees killed in eastern Ontario helicopter crash

TWEED, Ont. — Ontario’s largest electricity provider has released the names its four employees who were killed in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario on Thursday.

Hydro One identified the men as 39-year-old James Barager, 27-year-old Kyle Shorrock, and Jeff Howes and Darcy Jansen, both 26.

The men were killed while working on a transmission tower in Tweed, Ont., north of Kingston.

Hydro One says Barager, the pilot, had been with the company since 2009 and was from the Orillia, Ont., area.

Howes, of Bath, Ont., and Jansen, of Long Sault, Ont., were both line technicians and had been with Hydro One since August 2013.

Shorrock, of Inverary, Ont., had been with the company since 2014 and was also a line technician.