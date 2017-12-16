Hydro One releases names of four employees killed in eastern Ontario helicopter crash

TWEED, Ont. — Ontario’s largest electricity provider has released the names its four employees who were killed in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario on Thursday.

Hydro One identified the men as 39-year-old James Barager, 27-year-old Kyle Shorrock, and Jeff Howes and Darcy Jansen, both 26.

The men were killed while working on a transmission tower in Tweed, Ont., north of Kingston.

Hydro One says Barager, the pilot, had been with the company since 2009 and was from the Orillia, Ont., area.

Howes, of Bath, Ont., and Jansen, of Long Sault, Ont., were both line technicians and had been with Hydro One since August 2013.

Shorrock, of Inverary, Ont., had been with the company since 2014 and was also a line technician.

Previous story
Car hits moose north of Red Deer, driver in hospital with life threatening injuries
Next story
Army of firefighters takes on still-growing California fire

Just Posted

Car hits moose north of Red Deer, driver in hospital with life threatening injuries

One person was airlifted to hospital, and another taken by ambulance after… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages to close in 2018

This will be the last Christmas for Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages.… Continue reading

Celestial light show can be seen over Red Deer this week

Local students stay up to watch the meteor shower

Businesses to gather to talk about crime

Red Deer Downtown Business Association understands challenges

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

Watch: Man plays flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle in a ‘Star Wars’ costume

The sight of Darth Vader, riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes,… Continue reading

Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is… Continue reading

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month