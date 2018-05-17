File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Lawyer Maria Mitousis, who was injured in an office bombing, leans in to Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman prior to speaking to media during a press conference in Winnipeg

‘I can’t believe that:’ Man who sent letter bombs guilty of attempted murder

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba man shook his head in disbelief Thursday after he was found guilty of attempting to murder his former wife and two lawyers when he sent them letter bombs.

“I can’t believe that,” said Guido Amsel as he was led from the Winnipeg court.

Amsel was arrested and charged after three explosive packages were found in July 2015. Maria Mitousis, a lawyer who had represented Amsel’s ex-wife, Iris, in a financial dispute, lost her right hand when one of the bombs went off in her office.

Judge Tracey Lord said Amsel’s motive was to “punish” them for their role in a contentious lawsuit he had filed over profits from an auto-body shop he co-owned with his former wife. He dropped the lawsuit shortly before the letter bombs were sent.

Lord also rejected Guido Amsel’s testimony in his own defence and said his explanation that he was being framed by his wife wasn’t credible.

“His explanations are entirely too remote and coincidental … to be credible,” Lord said in her verdict.

Lord said she was satisfied that DNA evidence found at the crime scenes belonged to Amsel and cited experts who testified there was only a 1 in 1.2 quintillion chance the DNA came from someone other than Amsel.

“I have concluded that the person who sent the devices was Mr. Amsel,” Lord said, adding she also believed he planted a device that went off outside Iris Amsel’s home in December 2013.

“I am satisfied based on Mr. Amsel’s conspiratorial beliefs about those involved in his civil legal proceedings that he had motive to harm them by sending explosive devices. His motive was to punish them for their respective roles in the outcome.”

The trial heard that Amsel was convinced his former wife had stolen millions of dollars from him following their 2004 divorce as they continued to co-manage their business.

He testified that he came to believe she and Mitousis had paid off one of his lawyers, Sara MacEachern, to withdraw from the case. MacEachern’s senior partner, George Orle, was one of the bomb targets.

Amsel also told court he believed his ex-wife sent all the bombs to frame him.

The letter bomb sent to Mitousis was the only one that exploded. The other two were safely detonated by police.

Mitousis was not in court Thursday and could not be reached for comment after the verdict.

But the courtroom was filled with other lawyers, including Victor Bargen. He worked in at the same law firm as Orle, and said the bombs left a lasting impact on the city’s legal community.

“No one, based on this last incident, should feel really safe at work. I’m not saying that to be alarmist or to frighten people,” he said. “But we always think this can happen in other places, well it can happen here, too — and it did.”

He said Mitousis is doing extremely well and is an “absolute beacon for the legal community and the community in general.”

“She is not going to be defeated by this.”

Previous story
Ottawa announces $2B fund to help communities withstand natural disasters
Next story
Alberta releases trail plans for off-highway vehicle use on threatened land

Just Posted

Alberta releases trail plans for off-highway vehicle use on threatened land

EDMONTON — New rules for two heavily used areas of Alberta’s southern… Continue reading

Red Deer royalists gearing up for Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle

They tie the knot on May 19

Red Deer’s frustration with provincial health ministry boils over during SCS debate

‘We feel a portable unit could have been built by now’: Mayor

100 Men Red Deer seeks members

Next meeting on June 4

Red Deer gym teacher introduces inclusive, novel ways of keeping students active

Jonathan Mauro is “humbled” by provincial award

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP talk to high school students about drinking and driving

MADD, RCMP and Emergency Services hold presentation at Notre Dame High School Thursday

Vasilevskiy, Lightning top Caps 4-2 to even East final 2-all

Lightning 4 Capitals 2 (Series tied 2-2) WASHINGTON — Jon Cooper’s Tampa… Continue reading

B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law, may seek damages

VICTORIA — Tensions over the Trans Mountain pipeline increased Thursday with British… Continue reading

‘Excited and scared’: Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash

HONOLULU — A volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted anew Thursday with… Continue reading

Canadian expats in London celebrate royal wedding, empathize with Markle’s move

LONDON — Although Joanna Newman hasn’t lived in Canada for nearly 20… Continue reading

Summer workshop series at Red Deer College taps into people’s creative side

A wide range of workshops offered at Red Deer College this summer… Continue reading

Day with the Braves a chance for young Red Deer baseball players to learn

It takes place at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on June 9

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director steps down

Ian Wheeliker will finish with CAWES May 31

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month