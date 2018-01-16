Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Kangni Fiowole-Kouevi is shown at the Hospitality House Refugee Ministry in Winnipeg Tuesday. Fiowole-Kouevi says he was not sure he had made it to Canada when, struggling to work with frozen fingers in -23 C weather, he dialled 9-1-1 on his cellphone.

‘I fell, I cried:’ Asylum seeker suffers severe frostbite after crossing border

WINNIPEG — Kangni Fiowole-Kouevi says he wasn’t sure he had made it to Canada when — overcome by bitter cold and barely able to use his hands — he took a risk and dialled 911 on his cellphone.

Fortunately for the 36-year-old from Togo, he had made it across the border near Emerson, Man. in the dead of night. He is the latest African asylum-seeker to face the possibility of losing his fingers to frostbite after crossing the border on the open prairie in the dead of winter.

“I started to suffer enormously,” he recalled in French Tuesday as he sat at the kitchen table in a home run by Hospitality House Refugee Ministry, a Winnipeg non-profit group. His hands remained in bandages.

“I fell, I cried, I was in agony. I didn’t know how I would survive the cold.”

Fiowole-Kouevi said he fled religious prosecution in Togo, where he converted to Christianity in defiance of his family’s wishes. After making it through South and Central America, he said he arrived in the United States, was detained and eventually rejected for asylum.

He said he decided to head to Canada via Minneapolis where he paid a man $700 for the seven-hour drive to the border. The night of Jan. 5, he was dropped off somewhere along the highway south of Emerson and started to walk, he said.

The temperature was below -20 C. He was dressed for winter but his gloves were not enough. He said he walked for more than four hours.

“I started to raise my hand to trucks that were passing but they did not stop.”

Eventually he found what appeared to be an abandoned building of some sort, got out of the wind and called 911.

RCMP say they received a call at 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 6 from a man who had crossed the border alone and could not describe his location. Spokeswoman Tara Seel said it took two hours to find him and the man was taken to the border office and the hospital for treatment.

Fiowole-Koeuvi said he is hopeful he will not lose any fingers, but doctors had yet to make a final decision. His refugee claim is expected to take months.

His story is similar to that of Razak Iyal and Seidu Mohammed, two men from Ghana who walked across the border Dec 24. 2016. Iyal lost all his fingers to severe frostbite, but kept his thumbs. Mohammed lost all ten digits.

The two men had walked seven hours in the frigid cold and had walked past Emerson before they were found 14 kilometres further north.

The long walks have the reeve of Emerson-Franklin — a merged community that includes the town and surrounding rural area — scratching his head as to why drivers are not dropping off asylum-seekers closer to the border.

“I don’t know if there’s something going on in the U.S. that these drivers that are bringing these people — if they’ve been threatened or something at the other end — but it seems like they’re almost dropping them off further away,” said Greg Janzen.

“Even to walk two miles in this weather is ludicrous.”

Previous story
BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018
Next story
Utility bill increase for green carts approved by Red Deer city council

Just Posted

BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ways to prevent a kitchen fire

Fire prevention officer releases safety tips

Red Deer’s drop-in recreation fees are frozen in 2018, while memberships, rentals increase

Council wants to get more people using the facilities

The cost of flushing sanitary wipes is brought to Red Deer city council

More public education is needed about what not to flush down toilets

Utility bill increase for green carts approved by Red Deer city council

Each household will pay $1 more a month

WATCH: Rebels play floor hockey with Annie L. Gaetz students

The Rebels may be on a losing streak but they were definitely… Continue reading

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

This robotic maid takes us one step closer to ‘The Jetsons’

Imagine this: You’re rushing to get ready for work — juggling emails,… Continue reading

Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are… Continue reading

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month