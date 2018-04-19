‘I miss my father terribly’: daughter of man shot dead in 2017 mosque shooting

QUEBEC — The 14-year-old daughter of the man considered a hero after he died trying to stop the Quebec City mosque shooter gave moving testimony Thursday about how much she misses her father.

In between tears, the teenager spoke on behalf of herself and her family and about how Azzedine Soufiane’s death has left a giant void in their lives.

“I miss my father terribly,” said the girl, whose name is under a publication ban. ”He was everything to me.”

The girl’s mother and many others in the courtroom cried throughout her testimony, which was part of the sentencing arguments hearing for Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to murdering Soufiane and five other Muslim worshippers on Jan. 29, 2017.

Witnesses to the mosque shooting said Soufiane charged the gunman, trying to disarm him and save others, only to be shot dead on the carpet.

The girl said in the days following the shooting she was living in a fog, telling herself her father was still alive.

But then, “I saw the casket,” she said. “And I really saw that my father was dead.”

“I am proud of my dad, of his actions,” she said. “He was the best father, the best man … Why? Why did this man (Bissonnette) attack innocent people?”

Even Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot described her father as a hero.

Huot addressed the girl directly, telling her he never had the privilege to meet Soufiane, but that, due to his actions, “he was a giant. Your father was a hero.”

The Crown completed presenting its evidence Thursday. Bissonnette’s defence team is scheduled to begin its arguments Monday.

A conviction on first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Huot has to determine how much time must be served before the eligibility kicks in — which in this case could be as much as 150 years.

