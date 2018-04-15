Ice pellets and freezing rain hammer southern Ontario for second day in a row

TORONTO — More than 35,000 people were without power in southern and central Ontario Sunday as the region was hit by another round of freezing rain and ice pellets.

Environment Canada issued weather warnings for the entirety of the region for the second day in a row, advising that strong winds could exacerbate already dangerous conditions.

Provincial power utility Hydro One says it has extra crews on standby to address outages as the massive, slow-moving storm system hammered an area that stretches from Windsor, Ont., into Quebec and from Lake Ontario to North Bay.

Ontario Provincial Police have said there were more than 550 crashes on highways surrounding Toronto on Saturday — none of them fatal — and that there had been dozens more early Sunday.

The mixture of freezing rain and ice pellets meant for particularly bad road conditions, said Chris Scott, chief meteorologist with The Weather Network.

“These ice pellets have acted like very dense snow on the road,” he said. “That’s created treacherous driving conditions across much of southern Ontario, but especially in the GTA.”

Wind warnings were also issued with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour forecast for the Hamilton area — strong enough to cause property damage and further power outages.

Scott said areas near Lake Erie were hit with the most freezing rain and ice pellets, while the region around St. Thomas, Ont., had the most power outages.

“It’s rare to get such a winter storm this late in the season,” said Scott, noting that southern Ontario hasn’t seen such an intense ice storm in April in over a decade.

Environment Canada said the freezing rain and ice pellets would change to solid rain later Sunday as temperatures rise, starting in the west and moving east.

In the meantime, Toronto’s Pearson Airport advised travellers to check the status of their flights before leaving. More than 250 flights were cancelled Saturday and another several hundred early Sunday afternoon.

Motorists who cannot avoid going out today are urged to be extra cautious due to what are likely to be treacherous road conditions.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is also warning that some creeks and rivers could flood by late tonight due to the heavy rain.

Previous story
‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice
Next story
Horgan still blocking Trans Mountain after meeting with PM, Notley

Just Posted

Central Alberta woman charged with dangerous driving, possession of controlled substance

A 19-year-old Rocky Mountain House resident is facing charges such as dangerous… Continue reading

WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Central Alberta celebrities put on a show at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance… Continue reading

The big pipeline predicament: how far will Trudeau go to get it built

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says for her, today’s meeting with… Continue reading

Two Central Alberta couples to get married on the same day as the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married on May 19 at Windsor Castle in England.

‘Brody was a gift:’ Friends say goodbye to Humboldt Broncos statistician

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Brody Hinz was such a sports fan that, in… Continue reading

WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Central Alberta celebrities put on a show at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance… Continue reading

Horgan still blocking Trans Mountain after meeting with PM, Notley

OTTAWA — B.C. Premier John Horgan says his meeting with Prime Minister… Continue reading

Alberta, feds to team up to ‘eliminate’ Trans Mountain risk, Notley says

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her province and the federal… Continue reading

Lottery losses have B.C. parents hoping for French teachers from Europe

VANCOUVER — British Columbia parents who have lost the chance to get… Continue reading

Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

Boston marked the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings Sunday… Continue reading

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Central Alberta celebrities put on a show at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance… Continue reading

WATCH: Blackfalds residents honour Humboldt Broncos

Hundreds filled the Blackfalds Multiplex Friday night for a memorial service

Beyonce’s Coachella set includes Destiny’s Child reunion

INDIO, Calif. — Beyonce’s headlining set at Coachella may have been delayed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month