Parkland Nurseries’ ice Sculpture tradition continues

Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre ice sculpture creation is top secret this year.

Construction on this year’s sculpture begins Monday afternoon.

The sculpture theme is “top secret” said Christine Cornelius, department manager at Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre.

“I light the sculpture every year and I don’t even know what it is,” she said with a chuckle.

The theme changes every year.

In the past, there have been minions, Frozen, Star Wars and super heroes themed sculptures.

Cornelius said the sculptures are usually about 80-feet-wide and 10-feet-tall. They comprise of approximately 15 different pieces coming together with Christmas lights.

Although, construction begins Monday afternoon, Cornelius said the best time to check out the sculpture is when its completed and lit which would be about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The tradition has been ongoing for 25 years by Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre. The aim is to help Red Deerians and Central Albertans celebrate Christmas in style.

“It’s our Christmas card for the community,” said Cornelius.

Depending on what the sculpture is, residents who venture out to take a look are allowed to take pictures or in some cases, touch the frozen structure.

For those wanting to see the scultpure can visit Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre’s tree lot, at 26554 Hwy 11 in Red Deer County.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter