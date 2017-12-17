Parkland Nurseries’ ice Sculpture tradition continues

Construction starts Monday

Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre ice sculpture creation is top secret this year.

Construction on this year’s sculpture begins Monday afternoon.

The sculpture theme is “top secret” said Christine Cornelius, department manager at Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre.

“I light the sculpture every year and I don’t even know what it is,” she said with a chuckle.

The theme changes every year.

In the past, there have been minions, Frozen, Star Wars and super heroes themed sculptures.

Cornelius said the sculptures are usually about 80-feet-wide and 10-feet-tall. They comprise of approximately 15 different pieces coming together with Christmas lights.

Although, construction begins Monday afternoon, Cornelius said the best time to check out the sculpture is when its completed and lit which would be about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The tradition has been ongoing for 25 years by Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre. The aim is to help Red Deerians and Central Albertans celebrate Christmas in style.

“It’s our Christmas card for the community,” said Cornelius.

Depending on what the sculpture is, residents who venture out to take a look are allowed to take pictures or in some cases, touch the frozen structure.

For those wanting to see the scultpure can visit Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre’s tree lot, at 26554 Hwy 11 in Red Deer County.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke
Next story
‘Case not made’ for Liberal bill’s problematic cyberspy powers, researchers say

Just Posted

Man dies after Red Deer house fire

Not deemed suspicious

2017 opioid deaths on pace to hit 4,000, illicit fentanyl a major culprit: PHAC

TORONTO — The Public Health Agency of Canada says at least 1,460… Continue reading

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

OTTAWA — New research on the Canadian housing market shows foreign buyers… Continue reading

Aging inmates: Correctional Service of Canada has strategy in the works

Canada’s prison population is getting greyer, and the Correctional Service of Canada… Continue reading

Random act of vandalism hits Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive

It was either entirely random, or very specifically targeted. Early Sunday morning,… Continue reading

Pastor saddened by graffiti vandalism

West Park Church of the Nazarene, seniors home and parked cars targets of vandals early Sunday

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month