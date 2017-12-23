“If this card collected air miles, we could’ve travelled the world” a 50-year-Christmas card tradition continues

A Christmas prank by an older brother has led to a Christmas card travelling back and forth between two siblings on the Prairies for the past 50 years.

“The white card is now yellow,” said Red Deer’s Lowell Hodgson, 72.

The tradition started in 1967 when the card first made it to Hodgson from his younger sister, Linda Gerrard.

He saved all his family Christmas cards he received that year. As a joke, he wanted to send the same cards back to them the following year and so he did. In 1968, he stroke out their names and signed his name before mailing the cards out.

But no one in the family found his joke funny, said Hodgson, “except Linda.”

Gerrard also decided to play the same prank on her older brother. She saved the card that year and sent it back to him the following Christmas — in 1969. She said she found the joke “clever.”

And so the tradition went on.

Fast forward to 2017 — the card has been going back and forth between the siblings for half a century.

The card that’s “precious” to the brother and sister has seen better days.

“This card has travelled back and forth to the point that it’s tattered and torn,” said Hodgson.

There’s almost nowhere left to write, but the pair finds little spots, said the Lancaster Green resident.

Because the brother and sister worry the card could get lost in the mail, they sometimes insure it. At the Hodgson’s residence, the card has a special home — tucked inside a drawer where it stays safe for the whole year until it gets mailed out.

Gerrard said the card is hung on a Christmas tree every year as an ornament at her house. It’s tucked away safely after the holiday season until the following year.

In some instances, the card has been hand delivered, like in 2006 when Hodgson and his wife drove to Neepawa, Man., to see the Gerrard family during the holiday season.

“Hand-delivered with much care and considerable cost, we drove our truck and fifth wheel to Neepawa and averaged about eight miles per gallon. It just adds value to this very special card. Love from Howell and Elaine,” states the entry on the card that year, from Hodgson and his wife.

During the 40th anniversary of the Christmas card, Gerrard signed, “If this card could’ve collected air miles, we could have taken a trip around the world. So many changes in 40 years, but one constant is our love for you,” she and her husband Wayne, wrote to Hodgson.

The changes she was referring to are true for both siblings.

When the card was first sent in 1967, Gerrard – a Winnipeg resident, was single. Today, the 70-year-old is a grandmother.

Back then Hodgson, 22, resided in Eston, Sask., and he was married to his former wife with two children. Today, he is a great grandfather to one, and grandfather to 12.

He moved to Red Deer in 1969 when he started working for the city. He retired, about five years after he was promoted to the director of community services, in 2000.

The card, that’s almost run out of white space, has been signed upside down, sideways and all around.

“I don’t know how long we can keep this going but as long as we can, we will. It’s just dear to us,” he said.

Gerrard said the card was part of an assorted Christmas card box consisting of approximately 25 cards for $2 when she purchased it.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Homeless man returns mistakenly donated diamond ring returned to B.C. woman

Just Posted

Mixed results for downtown Red Deer stores this Christmas

Stores in downtown Red Deer have had mixed results this Christmas season.… Continue reading

Alberta RCMP ask drivers to stay off roads

Police are asking drivers to take it easy on the roads after… Continue reading

Homeless man returns mistakenly donated diamond ring returned to B.C. woman

NANAIMO, B.C. — A cherished diamond ring has been returned to a… Continue reading

Storm leaves 120 dead, 160 missing in southern Philippines

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines — A tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash… Continue reading

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

WATCH: Last-minute Christmas preparations

Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month