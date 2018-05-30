If you’re buying Trans Mountain, where’s your backing for Energy East: Raitt

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives say if the Liberals are willing to put up billions of dollars to save the Trans Mountain pipeline to the West Coast, they should be willing to provide the same level of certainty to revive the Energy East line to the East Coast.

Opposition parties are sharpening their attacks on the government’s decision to buy Trans Mountain for $4.5 billion to ensure it gets built, with the Conservatives looking to see how far the government is willing to go on other pipelines and the NDP arguing the Liberals have completely abandoned their environmental principles.

Conservative MP Lisa Raitt says the government seems to take for granted the 32 seats it won in Atlantic Canada in the last election, since it is willing to give certainty to Trans Mountain but didn’t step in to save Energy East when TransCanada pulled the plug on that project last fall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Energy East is “old news” and the Conservatives are just embarrassed that they couldn’t get pipelines built when they were in government.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in the meantime says he understands the frustration of those who are planning to protest hard against the Trans Mountain pipeline and while he condemns any violence, he will not instruct his caucus or anyone else on what limits should be placed on protesters breaking the law to stand up for what they believe in.

Singh says there is a long tradition of non-violent civil disobedience in Canada and he will not condemn people who use protests to express their frustration and anger.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake bans all kinds of smoking on the beach and in parks
Next story
Stettler Mounties warn of “roaming paving” scam

Just Posted

Updated: Alberta’s economy still hot: Economic Development and Trade Minister

Deron Bilous says jobs, manufacturing and exports are up

John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns in June

Raising money for scholarship program

First-year Bentley teacher honoured for her commitment to education

When Brittni Turner interviewed for a teaching job at Bentley School, its… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake bans all kinds of smoking on the beach and in parks

Tobacco, cannabis, vaping, hookahs — all not allowed

Updated: Canadian Pacific Rail reaches agreement with Teamsters to end strike

Strike ended only hours after it began

UPDATED: Cultures celebrated at St. Joseph High School

First annual Cultural Street Fair at Red Deer school

Canadian shippers relieved after CP Rail reaches deal with train crews

MONTREAL — Canadian shippers breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday after… Continue reading

If you’re buying Trans Mountain, where’s your backing for Energy East: Raitt

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives say if the Liberals are willing to… Continue reading

Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police searching for three male suspects

Stettler Mounties warn of “roaming paving” scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn… Continue reading

WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage… Continue reading

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target… Continue reading

Commuter chaos avoided despite strike by CP Rail train conductors

MONTREAL — Canada’s three largest cities avoided commuter chaos this morning after… Continue reading

Walmart offers employees new perk: cheap access to college

NEW YORK — Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: affordable… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month