‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

CALGARY — The brother of a Calgary woman who was raped and murdered in 2015 says he’ll never forgive her killer.

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.

The trial heard Healy stomped Baptiste’s head, raped her and “finished her off” with a large rock.

Alex Baptiste, who testified about the last time he saw his sister alive, addressed Healy directly.

He told Healy, who sat motionless, that he took away his little sister, and a mother who had goals.

“I’ll never forgive you for this,” Alex Baptiste said Monday. “You took away my niece and my nephews’ mother. My mother’s without a daughter, a beautiful daughter.”

Baptiste had four children, who range in age from five to 13.

