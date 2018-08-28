Illegal activities cause concern in Red Deer neighbourhood

A shopping cart could be seen in the park next to The Mustard Seed on Tuesday. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Discarded needles, abandoned shopping carts full of old clothing, and other detritus from addictions and homelessness are plaguing a core Red Deer neighbourhood.

Fed-up Riverside Meadows residents are trying to find solutions to problems that have grown worse this summer with rising temperatures and the opioid crisis.

Concerns centring on a park near The Mustard Seed Society were aired at a meeting this week. Residents spoke of witnessing drug-taking in the park, defecation, occasional fights and prostitution.

Carts full of clothes and stolen items have also turned up there, as well as debris from camping.

“Nobody is comfortable taking their kids to that park. You don’t know when you are going to step on a needle,” said Barb Dohl, who doesn’t want to blame homeless people or the organizations looking after them.

She noted some addicts who take drugs in the park have homes.

“This is about seeing what we can do to help…This is about finding solutions, not pointing fingers.”

Dohl and other residents back the city’s demand that the province fund a drug treatment centre for Red Deer. There are also calls for more housing and amenities for transient people, as well as programs to help integrate people, such as former prisoners, back into society.

Chad Krahn, vice-president of the Riverside Meadows Community Association, wants more constructive effort made by the City of Red Deer in dealing with illegal campers in the parks system.

Just cleaning up the camps is a “band-aid solution” that doesn’t get to the core of the problem, he added.

While a day-time warming shelter is available to homeless people during the winter, there aren’t too many options during summer days before shelter beds open in the evening, said Shirley Hocken, secretary-treasurer of the Riverside Meadows Community Association. She believes homeless people need access to public washrooms, showers and laundry facilities.

Krahn has heard from neighbours who have had their water “stolen” and found human excrement in their flower pots.

Although Riverside Meadows is an older neighbourhood with some social agencies, including Safe Harbour, it likely isn’t the only part of Red Deer dealing with these problems, said Hocken.

Besides looking at expanding on positive efforts they have made, such as starting a community garden program, Riverside Meadows residents also plan to talk to other community associations to share concerns and problem-solving ideas.

Meanwhile, the City of Red Deer has committed to holding a “stakeholders’ meeting” this fall that’s open to community groups, agencies, and the police.

Krahn expects these issues will be broadly discussed at the meeting. He will suggest that a one-stop centre be considered for Red Deer that houses all agencies that deal with housing, poverty, and addictions.



