File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Tyrone MacInnis, left, and Barb Reddick, right, accept their Chase the Ace lottery prize.

‘I’m not being greedy.’ Aunt says nephew doesn’t deserve half of lottery jackpot

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotian woman at the centre of a family feud over a $1.2-million-dollar lottery win is staunchly defending her bid to keep her nephew away from his share of the jackpot — even though both of their names are on the winning ticket.

Barb Reddick and Tyrone MacInnis each won $611,319.50 from a Chase the Ace lottery in Margaree Forks, N.S., on Wednesday night, though Reddick insists the full amount — $1,222,639.00 — is rightfully hers.

Reddick, 57, said Friday she sent MacInnis money to buy $100 worth of tickets and told him to put his name on them for “good luck.” She said there was no discussion about splitting any winnings.

During a celebratory photo op Thursday, the two family members were handed separate cheques. Reddick then told the 19-year-old she intended to take him to court.

“I’m not being greedy,” she said Friday in an interview from her home in Guysborough. “Tyrone’s like a son to me. I bought Tyrone everything … and he wanted big-ticket items.”

Reddick said MacInnis — who lives in Glace Bay, N.S. — doesn’t deserve the money, saying she recently bought him a car and sent him cheques every month to help cover his college expenses.

MacInnis could not be reached for comment, but a family friend said in a Facebook message that she was saddened by the situation, describing the young man as a “great guy.”

Chase the Ace, a popular fundraiser in Nova Scotia, is similar to a 50-50 draw, but with a twist.

Instead of giving half of the ticket sales to the person whose ticket is drawn, they instead get 20 per cent — and the chance to draw an ace of spades from a deck of playing cards for a larger jackpot. If they fail to draw the ace, 30 per cent of the ticket sales are added to a growing pot until another winner draws the ace.

When the winning ticket was drawn Wednesday at the local firemen’s club in Margaree Forks, neither Reddick nor MacInnis were there, and their attendance was not required. A fireman drew the card on their behalf.

In an emailed statement, a spokeswoman for Nova Scotia’s Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division said if names are listed a winning ticket, the agency expects the lottery licensee to split the prize equally amongst those named.

“From our perspective, the prize has been awarded and the lottery is concluded,” the agency said in a statement. ”If there is a dispute between the winners, it should be resolved by the parties involved.”

On Friday, Reddick said she was waiting to hear from a lawyer.

Previous story
Central Alberta woman’s squirming worm video goes viral

Just Posted

Four associates of Red Deer biker gang with ties to Hells Angels arrested

Accused of kidnapping, extortion, assault

Yee-ha! Get lost in the Lacombe corn maze’s rodeo theme

Red Deer’s upcoming Canadian Finals Rodeo event inspired this year’s design

Raising difficult dahlias has made Red Deer hobbyist an Alberta expert

Lorne McArthur runs the only trial garden for dahlia hybridizations in Canada

Tornado watch issued for areas of Central Alberta including Red Deer

Meteorologists warn of strong supercells

Woman injured by barbecue brush bristle hopes for new safety standards

Red Deer nurse still feeling the health effects after a wire bristle pierced her bowel last October

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Central Alberta woman’s squirming worm video goes viral

A short video of a squirming worm in Sylvan Lake has gone… Continue reading

Red Deer MP returns from European trip as part of delegation

A Red Deer MP returned to Canada after being a part of… Continue reading

Photo: Free Slurpee Day

Family picks up 17 slurpees going from store to store

Woman jumps in front of semi on Highway 2; Driver stops in time

No reported injuries

Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Lee Aaron, Dear Rouge, Helix, Randi Boulton to take the stage

Red Deer voters split on how Canada should react to American tariffs

Red Deerians are split with how they feel Canada has handled the… Continue reading

Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

The canola is in bloom in Central Alberta. This field of gold… Continue reading

Shake the Lake cancelled in Sylvan Lake

The sport and music festival was planned for the second week in August

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month