Maricone Siayngco, one of the participants of the photovoice exhibition Making a Life in Central Alberta: Voices of Immigrant Women, moved to Canada in 2015. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from the Philippines in 2015.

Siayngco, 41, discusses her fear of driving in the photovoice exhibition Making a Life in Central Alberta: Voices of Immigrant Women at Red Deer College.

The exhibition had multiple immigrant women submit a photo that describes a challenge they had when moving to Canadian culture.

“I didn’t drive at all in the Phillipines,” Siayngco said. “My husband told me there’s no way to come here and not drive. It’s a necessity here.”

Siayngco’s husband has lived in Central Alberta since 2011, but she and their two children only joined him a few years ago.

Her husband already knowing the area made Siayngco’s adjustment relatively easy, but some things, like driving, were still a challenge.

“When I first arrived I was very nervous when driving, but for the past couple months I haven’t been. I think I can do it,” she said.

Siayngco, who will test for her full driver’s licence in a month, said she was honoured to share her challenge alongside other immigrant women.

“I feel very privileged to be one of the voices so people can learn the challenges and not just the pleasures of living in Canada.

“It feels good to share my story so other people can be inspired. Things can be challenging, but hold on and hang in there,” she said.

All photos and participant interviews were completed between 2016 and 2017 for the exhibition.

The exhibition is a part of the three-year research program Making Life Easier: A Participatory Assessment of Services for Immigrant Women in Central Alberta.

Dr. Choon-Lee Chai, a RDC sociology instructor who led the project with Dr. Krista Robson, said the goal of the project is to improve services for immigrant women.

Chai said the exhibition was a great success.

“We allowed the immigrant women to have the control over the research,” he said. “We give them the camera, they take the picture … and they decide what stories they want to tell.”

RDC partnered with the Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association (CAIWA) for the project.

Halima Ali, CAIWA executive director, said the exhibition is very important.

“The immigrant women are taking over and using their voices, saying their stories and making their voice heard,” she said.

Immigrant women need assistance dealing with their challenges, Ali added.

“We know our responsibility and we know we are there to do whatever we can do to support them. Even we don’t have a drop of the needs they have because they need a lot,” she said.

The project was funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

A reception for the exhibition was held in the RDC library Friday afternoon.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Dr. Choon-Lee Chai, Red Deer College sociology instructor and project lead, speaks at the project lead for Making Life Easier, speaks at the Making a Life in Central Alberta: Voices of Immigrant Women reception at Red Deer College Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Maricone Siayngco discusses how driving was a challenge when she moved to Canada in the photovoice exhibition Making a Life in Central Alberta: Voices of Immigrant Women at Red Deer College. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’
Next story
WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

Just Posted

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from… Continue reading

Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY — The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital… Continue reading

Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women… Continue reading

Montreal mayor says “we’re in” after meeting with backers of baseball’s return

MONTREAL — It was clear talks about bringing baseball back to Montreal… Continue reading

Photo: Yoga kids get into the bend of things

Photo: Yoga Kids

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said… Continue reading

Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop… Continue reading

Wanted: Caregiver to join cycling adventure to tackle Parkinson’s symptoms

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg couple planning the trip of a lifetime realized… Continue reading

Spain, Portugal bust gang smuggling glass eels to Asia

MADRID — Spanish and Portuguese authorities announced Friday that they have taken… Continue reading

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after… Continue reading

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month