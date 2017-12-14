One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision at the corner of 32 Street and 47 Avenue in Red Deer Wednesday night. Red Deer Emergency Services were called to the scene at 4:30 p.m. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Impaired driver injured in Red Deer collision, police say

A man was arrested for impaired driving after a collision in Red Deer Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of 32 Street and 47 Avenue at 4:30 p.m. when a Ford F350 and a Pontiac Grand Am collided.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 37-year-old Red Deer man, failed a Breathalyzer test and was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A blood sample was taken to confirm his blood alcohol level while at the hospital. Pending the results of the blood sample, he could be charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level above .08.

The Ford driver was not injured in the collision.

“This collision is a prime example of the danger to the community when a person who has been drinking gets behind the wheel,” said RCMP Sgt. Kevin Halwa.

“Alcohol impairs a driver’s ability to judge distances and speed, and while they believe they are capable of performing routine driving tasks, they aren’t – and collisions and injuries are an all too common result.”


Most Read

