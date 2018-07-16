Imperial Oil’s Kearl oilsands tailings plan wins conditional AER approval

Imperial Oil’s Kearl oilsands tailings plan wins conditional AER approval

CALGARY — The Alberta Energy Regulator has conditionally approved a tailings pond management plan for the five-year-old Kearl oilsands mine in northern Alberta.

The plan is the sixth since last fall to win interim approval despite the regulator’s reservations about the applicants’ ability to remediate the lakes of contaminated water created in the oilsands mining process.

The AER says in its Kearl decision that it has concerns with whether operator Imperial Oil Ltd.’s assumptions about its treatment technology performance will match actual results as oilsands ore is mined until 2056.

It also says the company’s end-of-mine-life target appears to be greater than the maximum allowed five years of fluid tailings production and it must therefore provide an updated tailings profile by the end of 2020.

The AER also ordered Imperial to submit an alternative to its tentative plan to cover 125 billion litres of untreated fluid tailings with a water cap, as the regulator has not approved the use of that technique.

Oilsands mining companies were ordered in 2015 to submit plans to progressively treat and reduce tailings over the life of each project, with all fluid tailings ready to reclaim within 10 years of the end of mine life.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Art on Red Deer billboard a reminder of aboriginal women’s strength

Just Posted

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Art on Red Deer billboard a reminder of aboriginal women’s strength

Joane Cardinal-Schubert’s image is part of Resilience Project, shown from coast to coast

Red Deer’s new ‘equity co-ordinator’ will promote tolerance

Andrea Lacoursiere was hired by city with Alberta Human Rights funding

More bridge work this summer in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

The park’s north bridge is being rebuilt to ensure safety

Man badly injured in off-road vehicle collision on Saturday

Incident happened in Mountain View County about 10:50 p.m.

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber falls to Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby final

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park was eerily quiet late Monday when Kyle Schwarber… Continue reading

Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

HONOLULU — An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent… Continue reading

Banff holds blessing ceremony with Indigenous elders before letting bison roam

BANFF, Alta. — Several Indigenous elders were flown by helicopter into the… Continue reading

Research expedition looks at unseen depths of Labrador Sea ecosystem

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Last summer, a team of scientists returned from… Continue reading

Protesters camped outside Saskatchewan legislature taking province to court

REGINA — Protesters camped outside the Saskatchewan legislature say they are taking… Continue reading

British PM accepts key amendments from hardline Brexiteers

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accepted amendments to… Continue reading

‘City of icebergs:’ Study says 100s of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

The statistics in her recently published paper say it all: hundreds of… Continue reading

U.S. hits back with WTO challenge against Canada’s retaliatory tariffs

OTTAWA — The United States fired back Monday at the Canadian government’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month