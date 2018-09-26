Improvements coming to Lacombe Regional Airport

Lacombe Regional Airport is getting an extended taxiway. (Photo from Facebook)

The taxiway at Lacombe Regional Airport will be extended to support the development of new hangars.

Lacombe city council awarded the extension contract to DB Bobcat Services Ltd. which will cost $123,215 plus GST.

The project is scheduled for construction in 2018 and aligns with the priorities of the Lacombe Regional Airport Committee and is outlined in its 10-Year Capital Plan.

The cost of the project are 11 per cent over budget.

The city will cover 50 per cent of the project’s costs, and Lacombe County and Lacombe Flying Club are each contributing 25 per cent.

The city’s portion of the deficit will be funded first through carry-over Federal Gas Tax Grant allocations, with any amount remaining funded from the General Capital Reserve.

The announcement follows council’s recent award of the airport’s runway lighting contract to Signal Electric Ltd. for a hardwired LED light system. This project was moved up from 2022 to 2018 in order to take advantage of provincial government grant funding.



