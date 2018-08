Upgrades to a gravel parking lot north of Servus Arena are scheduled to start this week.

The project, which includes improvements to the gravel surface and parking curbs, will begin with a closure of 75 per cent of the lot while work on that area is completed. That will be followed by a closure of the remaining 25 per cent until completion.

Expected completion is by the end of September. Schedules depend on the weather.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter