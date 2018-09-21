Improving life for people with Alzheimer’s and their families is a priority for Raitt

The federal Conservatives deputy leader is dealing with the disease in her own home

Lisa Raitt’s 58-year-old husband, Bruce Wood, has early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

That’s the reason Raitt, the deputy leader of the federal Conservative party, was initially interested in improving the Liberal government’s Alzheimer’s strategy.

But since she began touring the country and meeting with others who struggle with Alzheimer’s, Raitt feels she now has hundreds of reasons to make the federal strategy more responsive to the needs of these Canadians.

“I’m strong advocate for people with dementia,” said Raitt, who’s been learning about what’s being done for Alzheimer patients — and what isn’t.

Raitt spoke with local advocates, including Red Deerians with Alzheimer’s disease and local MPs, at the Red Deer Chamber on Friday. She learned a few things she wish she knew when her husband was first diagnosed with the incurable progressive disease two years ago at age 56.

“I always thought, I am an organized person, I have had a lot of projects to deal with, I can do this myself.” But after hearing from others who struggle to provide care to people who are more debilitated by the disease, Raitt said, “I learned I can’t do it myself…. There are different days coming.”

Raitt is a fan of the First Link approach. Whenever someone is diagnosed with the cognitive disease, the doctor will now notify the Alzheimer Society. Someone from the group will make contact with the family through the various stages of the disease, offer different kinds of support.

Since Raitt and Wood live in Milton, Ont., a small community without support groups, no transportation options for those who don’t drive, and no respite programs for caregivers, she said those phone calls from the Society could offer a life-line.

Wood, the former CEO of the Hamilton Port Authority, answered questions easily on Friday — although Raitt said there are times he has difficulty coming up with words.

“The steps go up, and they keep going up until you die,” said Wood. “I’m at the bottom step now. But I’m moving up.”

When he realize he was getting confused, he stopped flying his private plane. A few years ago, he noticed he had a lot of problem making presentations at board meetings and public speaking.

Raitt hopes a federal strategy will someday exist that fills gaps in service for all families who are dealing with dementia.

Laurie Grande, regional leader of client services and programs for the Alzheimer Society, Alberta, said there’s only limited funding for day programs, recreation programs and caregiver respite programs. As a result, many people with Alzheimer’s go into institutional care too soon because their caregivers burn-out without enough support.

More money is also needed for research, she added.

Raitt said Canada is falling well behind the UK and Australia in providing adequate resources — and that’s a huge concern. With our aging population, she knows many more families will be dealing with dementia in future.



