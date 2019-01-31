In-coming freeze causes AMA to issue warning about plugging in vehicles

With overnight temperatures expected to plunge to -31 C this weekend, the Alberta Motor Association is reminding motorists to plug in their vehicles.

In extreme cold, calls about dead batteries spike more than any other roadside service, states an AMA release.

This often represents more than 40 per cent of motorist requests (versus 26 per cent on a normal winter day).

During a 2017 snowstorm, AMA received more calls about battery problems in a week than is typical in a winter month.

The AMA’s automotive and driver education experts say plugging-in can mean the difference between being stranded and being safe, yet a survey done by the organization showed that 72 per cent of Albertans don’t plug in at the recommended temperature of -15 C.